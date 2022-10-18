If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
KING PHARA DAY

Want to buy all the legacy cosmetics in Overwatch 2? The cost will make your eyes water

If you're the sort of player that wants to make sure you have everything from the first Overwatch game in your Overwatch 2 collection, you'd better be prepared to shell out.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
Published on

It's not been the best of launches for Overwatch 2; whether it was the long queue times, the way people were unable to log into the game, the broken heroes, or the grindy battle pass, Blizzard has been making a lot of news since the game launched earlier this month – and not really for the right reasons.

Kiriko, a character you can unlock via battle pass. Or, y'know, just pay for.

One of the main sticking points people have had with the game comes down to its implementation of cosmetics; I've already argued there should be a free loot box track on the Battle Pass (similar to the way Apex Legends does it) because I think it'd make you feel like you're actually earning more as you play – even if the rewards are low-value legacy cosmetics.

As it stands, you must earn Overwatch Coins via the completion of weekly gameplay challenges, and you only get a miniscule amount at at time. The quickest way to pick up that Hanzo skin you loved from the first game, say, is to use IRL money – not something everyone wants to do, of course. Enter Reddit user loliscoolyay4me. They have done the math and created a spreadsheet that lists every cosmetic item that's been introduced from Overwatch, and totted up its associated prices in the shop in Overwatch 2. After running the numbers, the user found that the price for every legacy cosmetic available in Overwatch 2 amounts to a mind-boggling $12,080.69.

If you wanted to earn all of that via in-game currency earned from weekly challenges, good luck; you'd ned to complete every weekly challenge for nearly 450 years. I hope you're patient.

But hey, at least you don't have to buy everything; there's a battle pass that rewards you with various in-game rewards as you play, and Blizzard even gave away a free Reaper skin and some bonus experience to apologise for that patchy launch period. It's not much, but it's a start, right?

Still, in spite of the cost of the cosmetics and the playerbase's broad reaction to the battle pass, Blizzard has a lot to celebrate. The game has already attracted 25 million players – and that was just within 10 days.

If Blizzard can monetize even a small portion of that audience... well, it'll be laughing for years to come.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Features Editor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch