Overwatch 2 attracted over 25 million players within 10 days of release

Blizzard has announced that within the first ten days of availability, peak daily players for Overwatch 2 were almost triple that of the original game.

During that time, the game also attracted over 25 million players spread across consoles and PC.

Overwatch 2 Animated Short - “Kiriko”

Kiriko, a new support hero, has proved to be a popular pick of players in matches. According to Blizzard, players have successfully charged and unleashed her Kitsune Rush ultimate ability over 2 million times in the first week alone.

“The launch of Overwatch 2 has been such an important moment for Blizzard," said Blizzard president Mike Ybarra. "We’re thrilled to bring new players from around the world into Overwatch’s vibrant universe while welcoming back the existing Blizzard community."

Along with new heroes, also new with Overwatch 2 is cross-platform progression, a new 5v5 multiplayer format, six new maps, the new Push game mode, a new ping system, a redesigned competitive mode, updated appearances for every hero, numerous hero ability kit reworks, updated graphics and audio engines, and much more.

And that's "only the beginning," says Blizzard, as there are "many possibilities to explore" in the world of Overwatch that the team is building for the live game.

Blizzard has promised Overwatch 2 will receive regular seasonal updates, often including new heroeshttps://www.vg247.com/overwatch-2-will-feature-a-battle-pass-no-loot-boxes-a-new-hero-every-other-season-more, maps, game modes, and cosmetics. Planned to begin rolling out next year is the game's PvE mode. Information on the mode, as well as launch timing, will be shared at a later date.

As a thank you to players for their support and patience with various issues experienced at launch, players who log in from October 25 to the end of Season One will receive an all-new Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm. Players can also earn double match XP during the weekends of October 21, October 28, and November 24.

Released on October 4 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox, if you are just getting started in the game and are having a tough time picking a hero, you're in luck. Clicking the following link will take you to our Overwatch 2 Best Heroes Tier List. It outlines the best character for DPC, support, the best tank, and the best hero for beginners.