Unable to log you in to Overwatch 2 error message explained

As you may have noticed, Overwatch 2 is going through some serious launch problems. This has manifested in many ways, but the most pressing is a certain error message: Unable to Log you in to Overwatch 2. This is something numerous players have ran into, and has stopped many from jumping into the long awaited sequel to Blizzard’s free-to-play FPS.

Here’s what we know about the error message, and our fix for those looking to work around it.

Here's the Overwatch 2 launch trailer, which should get you pumped up for the game while in the queue.

Unable to log you in to Overwatch 2 — how to fix

As of right now, this error message only pops up when the servers are under serious stress. This has been made substantially worse due to DDOS attacks to Overwatch 2 servers (which Blizzard claims is a big reason why the queues are so large, by the way). If you’re receiving this message, it means the servers are clogged up.

So what can you do to fix it? Well, it may be coming back later in the day (or, if you can do so, try and log in earlier in following days). If you’re logging in during peak hours — when people are out of work and school — the chances of you running into this error message is significantly higher. It’s a capacity issue.

However, there’s no real way of knowing when the server will become stable enough to join. As such, it’s worth jumping online and checking to see whether things have calmed down. In addition, Blizzard has a dedicated support Twitter account. Keeping tabs on this is a good way to find out if it’s a good time to play some Overwatch 2.

Will this be a long term issue? Well, when the DDOS attacks stop the servers should be in a far better state. In addition, the further away from launch and the game’s honeymoon period, the less packed the servers will be. If you’re in this for the long run, this problem should hopefully clear up in the coming weeks.

That’s all we’ve got as of right now in regards to this harrowing Overwatch 2 bug. For more Overwatch 2 content, read our recent piece: Overwatch 2 is the latest in a long line of terrible game launches – and I’m not even talking about the queues.