A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay overview takes a look at Amicia and Hugo's talents

To celebrate going gold, Asobo Studio has released a gameplay overview trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The video shows how to deal with rats and soldiers, introduces a few of the people you will meet along your journey south, a bit of crafting, and some of Hugo's powers.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence, the game follows Amicia and her brother Hugo on a new quest as they try to survive an uncaring world as a terrifying curse hunts them in 14th century France.

If you are attending gamescom, you will be able to play a demo during the event. The demo will consist of the first chapters of the game, and you will find it at Microsoft’s booth.

Additionally, Focus Entertainment will launch its “In Focus” behind-the-scenes video series on August 30 to present the making of A Plague Tale: Requiem ahead of its release.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will release October 18 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S and in Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch. The game will also be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

