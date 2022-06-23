A Plague Tale: Requiem gets an extended gameplay trailer and October release date

Asobo Studio has announced an October release for A Plague Tale: Requiem, and the studio also released an extended gameplay trailer.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence follows Amicia and her brother Hugo on a new quest, as they try to survive an uncaring world as a terrifying curse hunts them down.

Set six months after the first game, with Hugo's curse seemingly under control, the siblings head south seeking both to start a new life and find a cure for Hugo's affliction.

But, when his powers reawaken, all hell breaks loose forcing the duo to run once more. In the game, you will need to make new allies and try to find a prophesied island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

Announced in June 2021, the first look at gameplay was shown during The Game Awards in 2021, and another look was provided during the Xbox Showcase earlier this month.

Releasing on October 18, A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and for Switch through the cloud. It will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

PC players should know the studio is working with Nvidia to add ray tracing and DLSS to the game.

Now available for pre-order, a Collector's Edition will be released for the game. You can get a quick look at it in the video below.