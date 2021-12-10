A Plague Tale: Requiem's first gameplay leaves the darkness of Europe behind

A Plague Tale: Requiem's first gameplay leaves the darkness of Europe behindOur first look at A Plague Tale: Requiem shows off a completely different world.
At The Game Awards show overnight, we got treated to a fresh look at A Plague Tale: Requiem. The new trailer offers plenty of gameplay footage, set to the sombre poem, Requiem, by Robert Louis Stevenson.
Requiem is the sequel to the well-received A Plague Tale: Innocence, and takes place after its conclusion. We still play as Amicia, and her brother Hugo as they leave their home behind and venture into a new world.
Requiem looks to also be a grim and dark tale, albeit one that will take us to a more colourful world compared to the original game. The trailer shows Amicia on a ship sailing South, so expect new places to visit and new situations to bring a tear to your eye.
On the gameplay end, stealth and combat systems look to have been expanded, and we'll even get to craft a wider range of tools compared to the original.
A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. The game will also launch into Game Pass for PC, console, and Cloud. Switch owners will get a cloud version, too.