Xbox Game Studios announce partnership with Kojima Productions on new game that will 'leverage the cloud'

Xbox Game Studios has announced a partnership with Kojima Productions on an as yet unannounced title.

The partnership was revealed during tonight's (June 12) Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Hideo Kojima dialled in remotely to speak about the project, stating that it's a game that he's been wanting to make for a 'very long time.'

Not much else was revealed about the upcoming project, except that it will leverage Xbox's cloud technology.

Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative minds in our industry, and we can't wait to share what our teams will create #Xbox pic.twitter.com/44TtOQxB08 — Xbox (@Xbox) June 12, 2022

We'll have to wait and see what the project ends up being So far we know it will be 'unique,' and 'like no-one has experienced before.'

Kojima Productions formed back in 2005 and most recently released Death Stranding in partnership with PlayStation.

