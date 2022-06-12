If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Xbox Game Studios announce partnership with Kojima Productions on new game that will 'leverage the cloud'

It's a game that Kojima has wanted to make for a very long time.
Jake Green
Xbox Game Studios has announced a partnership with Kojima Productions on an as yet unannounced title.

The partnership was revealed during tonight's (June 12) Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Hideo Kojima dialled in remotely to speak about the project, stating that it's a game that he's been wanting to make for a 'very long time.'

Not much else was revealed about the upcoming project, except that it will leverage Xbox's cloud technology.

We'll have to wait and see what the project ends up being So far we know it will be 'unique,' and 'like no-one has experienced before.'

Kojima Productions formed back in 2005 and most recently released Death Stranding in partnership with PlayStation.

The presentation gave us a look at a huge variety of upcoming games. Overwatch 2 got a release date, Redfall gameplay was shown off, and there was even a look at new Sea of Thieves content.

