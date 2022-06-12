The incredibly gross looking Scorn is out October 21

A new gameplay trailer for Scorn was shown off at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, confirming a release date of October 21.

We've known for a little while now that the very, unexplainably gruesome Scorn was coming out in October, but this latest trailer has set a specific date in stone. It was originally meant to launch in 2021, but got pushed back, as many games do.

Check out the hella gross trailer for Scorn above!

The H.R. Geiger influences are as clear as ever in this newest trailer, showing the player character pulling out... something, from their body. This is followed up with plenty of first-person, fleshy action, with the player character again pulling things out of themselves and pointing things at amorphous creatures.

Scorn is described as having "an open-ended world with different interconnected regions," as mentioned on its Steam page. Console wise, it's only coming to Xbox Series X and S, and as confirmed in the latest trailer, will also be coming to Game Pass, available day one.

"Explore a mesmerising labyrinth this Halloween!" reads the trailer's description. "Scorn will be released on 21st October 2021. You awaken in the middle of a desolate and decayed hellscape; a once industrious civilization now lay in ruin. Surrounded by nightmarish, biomechanical contraptions, you must explore your environment to progress."

There were, of course, plenty of other big reveals at today's event. For one, the showcase ended with a first look at gameplay in Starfield. While it didn't get a release date, we did at least get another look at Silksong, which is also coming to Game Pass. And the former lead designer on Inside also revealed his newest game, Cocoon.