Scorn Act 4: How to complete the maze puzzles

You’re almost certainly well-acquainted with the biomechanical world of Scorn at this point, and hopefully, you’ve started to understand the language of this strange environment a tad more. Act 4 feels particularly easy in terms of puzzles, but this is where your combat skills may feel a bit more necessary.

That said, and I’ll no doubt repeat myself plenty in this guide, most enemies are worth coaxing out and running away from. It’s always worth saving your ammo and healing resources where you can in Scorn, and many enemies can be avoided for the most part. Those that spit acid at you, however, might pose more of a threat.

Anyways, take this as your spoiler warning for the following, and here’s our guide to completing Act 4 of Scorn!

How do I complete Act 4 of Scorn?

Act 4, like Act 3, consists of only one part, which we’ll walk you through now.

Scorn Act 4 Walkthrough

After taking the grand elevator and being spat out in Act 4 of Scorn, proceed forward. You can then choose to head left or right; in this instance, go right. You can go left if you really want, but lots of acid-spitting aliens and their chicken-shaped counterparts will be there.

Eventually, you’ll wind up with some stairs in front of you, and to your left. Go forward, and a two-handed pillar will be to your left.

You can explore a tad if you want, but remember to come back to this pillar.

Interact with the pillar, and then the bulging mass in front of you that appears to be a large, loose-skinned alien. Immediately after that does its thing, a chicken-like alien will appear on your right and begin spitting at you. Take care of it, and then proceed down the stairs, and up the stairs to your immediate right. You’ll arrive at another pillar with a maze above it.

You'll need to send three of these maze pillars on their merry way before you can complete the puzzle.

Interact with the pillar and the maze will ascend. U-turn and you’ll see that there are another set of stairs beside the ones you just came down. Go up the unfamiliar stairs.

Take the stairs you haven't used yet.

You’ll want to follow this path round until you reach some more stairs to climb. Along this route, there are plenty of smaller enemies looking to attack you, so take caution. I recommend trying to run past them where you can! You will emerge at the area shown below, where you can choose to go left, forward, or right.

Take a left!

To the right is a dead end, but to your left, you’ll be able to find another crab-stabbing heals machine to top up your heals. Directly in front of this machine is another pillar, pictured below. Interact with it, and then interact with the bulbous part of the alien creature that has the open wound on it.

I’m also gonna call this huge creature ‘Nelly’ from now on, as it seems fitting, and also a tad more polite.

Interact with the pillar for more grotesque gore.

After this, once again take caution of the smaller aliens closing in on you. Up the path just behind this area is another door that you won’t have access to just yet. Keep its location in mind for later.

Return to where the crossroads were earlier, and head the final way that you haven’t yet been: forwards. Following the small cutscene, at the end of that route, you can head either left or right. You’ll arrive at another two-handed pillar with the maze machine from earlier. Interact with it to start the puzzle, but you might notice that you can’t quite complete it yet. Again, note this location and we’ll return to it later.

You'll come back here later.

Head along the path behind the maze machine. Along here and to the left is another door that you cannot yet access. Straight ahead, however, are two more machines; one will upgrade your healing crab, and the other will upgrade your weapon again.

Finally, the route to the right hosts a bully of an alien, that can be taken out with two shots of your new weapon. At the end of the path is a lever you can activate, which will take you up a lift. Again, be cautious, more enemies will linger at the top.

Head on up.

From here, take a right. From here on out, you can safely assume alien enemies are going to be wherever you go. Again, I recommend using stealth and running where you can to preserve your ammo.

Continue on, and keep left. When you enter a room with the large bully alien, take an immediate right, and then left again. It’s confusing, but you should wind up at the machine picture below which will upgrade your key, granting you access to the doors we saw earlier.

This will upgrade your key, and give you access to some new areas.

Head back down to the area with the bully alien, and at the end of the room (past him) is a door that you can now unlock and go through. This spits you back out by the crab-stabbing heals machine and pillar from earlier. What you want to now go and do is head towards the maze machine from earlier.

When you are at the crossroads shown below, do not head straight toward the maze machine. Instead, go towards the area labelled. You’ll find a pedestal here that fits your newly-upgraded key. Interact with it, and the gate will move, finally letting you go along that new stairwell you somehow built by making one of Nelly’s pustular masses explode.

Go towards the marked area and use your key on the gate.

Here's that small stairwell you unearthed from one of Nelly's masses earlier.

You’ll arrive at a second maze puzzle. Interact with the lever in front to see it ascend and join the first maze you moved. Now, you guessed it, there’s one more maze we must find and move before we can finally solve the whole maze puzzle shabang.

Make your way down to where the two maze puzzles are set, and take the path behind them again. Rather than entering the room with the healing and weapon upgrade machines, take a left, and you’ll be met with the below gate. Go ahead and unlock it.

Head through this gate.

You’ll arrive at another elevator. Use the lever and head on up. There’s an alien at the top, and a pillar for your melee weapon; interact with it, and another gate will move.

You know what to do! Switch to your melee weapon and activate this pillar.

Now, rather than heading toward the newly-moved gate (which just takes you back to the crossroads area I keep mentioning), U-turn. There’s another route behind the elevator to go down!

There's a whole new route for you to take from here.

Keep forward, take care of the bully alien, and don’t neglect to use the crab-stabbing heals machine that’s along the way. You’ll arrive at another elevator, and you know what to do here.

When at the top, be sure to look behind you for Nelly. I’m sure she’s just trying to say hello rather than scare us senseless.

Turn back around and head forward. You’ll arrive at another pillar; interact with it, interact with another one of Nelly’s bulbous lumps, and then you’re good to go.

Head back down the lift, and head forward; take caution of aliens, and the newly-created path from Nelly’s lump will be on your right. Head down it.

You'll have got the hang of this now; send the maze up, and return to the maze pillars.

You’ll find a lever and a third maze machine; interact with the lever and send the machine up, and then take whatever route you want back to all three of the maze machines.

These maze puzzles, honestly, ended up being more guesswork and plenty of trial and error. Essentially, the white ball you move on one maze, will also move on the other mazes. You can use this to your advantage to get the white ball into previously inaccessible paths on the mazes.

Using this logic, you can - one by one - solve each maze (which aren’t really mazes, I guess). Remember that it’s simpler than you think, really, and most balls will only need moving one or two spots before moving onto the next maze.

You also want to aim to get each ball in the upper right-hand corner of the maze, and then, all you need to do is solve one maze. It’s perhaps the easiest puzzle of all the ones we’ve encountered so far.

You only need to finish off one maze to complete this puzzle.

With the puzzle complete, the gates behind the maze puzzles close, and it appears that the platform you’re on is moving. Head up the furthest stairs to your left and follow the long, winding path it sends you on.

After the small cutscene you encounter when stepping into a tight corridor, approach the pillar it forces you to face. Activate it, and enjoy your extra-terrestrial train journey.

Exit the train when it finally arrives, and ascend the stairs ahead of you. Make your way to the grand entrance of what is some sort of alien meat palace.

Approach the palace, and you’ll find that you’ve now finished Act 4 and are commencing Act 5.