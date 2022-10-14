Scorn's review scores hit scoreboard, might leave critics scorned - review round-up

Scorn comes from the folk over at Ebb Software, and is a simultaneously grotesque and fascinating horror experience. That said, what does everyone actually think of it?

The first-person horror adventure arrives on both PC and Xbox Series X/S today, 14 October, and is also a Game Pass day one release. So, if you’re a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can install the game for free on PC, Xbox Series X/S, or even try the title out via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It also happens that Scorn is one of Ebb Software’s first games, and in my humble opinion, it’s an incredibly impressive one at that. It’s an unsettling game that started out with an unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign back in 2014, but it’s now managed to find its feet and since run a much more successful campaign.

You can catch a gameplay trailer for the title below.

So, what did the critics have to say?

That’s definitely a rather mixed reception, but it seems that the majority think Scorn is worth playing in some capacity or another. That said, will you be trying Scorn out this October, or adding it to the backlog at all?

If it just so happens that you are interested enough to try out Scorn, our walkthrough of the game begins with the prologue and Act 1.