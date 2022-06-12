If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Bad to the bone

Ark 2 launches next 2023, Vin Diesel is still in it

A new trailer has confirmed the release window for the next Ark game.
News by Oisin Kuhnke
Ark 2 made a brief appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, confirming a release window of 2023.

A new trailer for the sequel to the dinosaur riding, crafting and survival game dropped as part of the showcase, mostly just showing another cinematic trailer. Though we did get to see Vin Diesel's face once more, and now we know when we can roughly expect to play it.

We haven't really heard much about Ark 2 since it was announced back in December 2020, and this trailer didn't really tell us much more. Diesel is obviously in it, and he's also serving as an executive producer on the game.

Ark 2 will be available on Xbox and PC when it launches next year.

