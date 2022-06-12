Diablo 4 gets a 2023 release date - reveals fifth class

Diablo 4 will release in 2023, as revealed during an in-depth breakdown of the game at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

During the presentation, Blizzard offered a look at several different aspects of Diablo 4. The open-world was shown off, with players able to squad up and take on local events. The world is filled with over 150 dungeons, and towns/settlements to retake from the forces of evil. As you play, the map will change, with settlements opening up missions and specific characters and vendors.

Character customisation was also shown, and it looks to offer plenty of options for designing your own warrior. The fifth and final class, Necromancer, was given a short teaser trailer. This is the final class that will be in the game at launch.

Players will be able to experience a shared world, either with friends online, or in 2-player couch co-op. There's going to be crossplay between Xbox and PC at launch too.

Finally, the presentation ended with a look at Diablo 4's endgame. New items, upgrades and areas come into play, with Blizzard promising to support the game for 'years to come.'

Diablo 4 is just one of the games showcased at tonight's presentation (June 12). Redfall got an extended gameplay trailer, and Silksong was confirmed to be coming to Xbox platforms.