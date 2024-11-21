Watch Blizzard explain why Diablo 4’s next big patch needs its own, dedicated PTR in today’s livestream

As promised, Blizzard developers will reconvene today, November 21 to deliver another Diablo 4 Campfire Chat. This is the second one of those in as many weeks, after last week’s mid-season update livestream.

Today’s show also looks to the future. More specifically, it will cover the patch 2.1 Public Test Realm (PTR), and what changes the developer will be bringing to the game in Season 7.

Among other things, we expect the Campfire Chat to also announce when the PTR will actually start, though that’s likely to happen before the end of the year considering the compressed schedule. We do know, however, that it’s going to be limited to PC users on BattleNet yet again.

The show itself will be live today beginning 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK, featuring members of the game’s development team laying out the plan for Season 7. We’re not likely to learn about the season’s theme tonight, however, as that is typically revealed much closer to its start. Season 7 kicks off in late January.

The Campfire Chat will also end with a Q&A session, as we’ve come to expect. You can tune in live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok. We’ve also embedded the Twitch player below for your convenience, so keep the page bookmarked and come back to watch it alongside us.

As we always do, of course, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all the details about what was announced.Until then, you should definitely spend the next few days playing Diablo 4, because there are multiple in-game events going on at the moment, including a welcome back boost for lapsed players.