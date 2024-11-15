Blizzard is tempting lapsed Diablo 4 players back with some big boosts, free trials, XP events and more

Initially teased during the most recent Campfire Chat, Blizzard has now officially detailed a host of Diablo 4 events designed to entice players back into the fold. All of them take place starting later this month, and what’s being offered is pretty generous.

The developer also confirmed the return of last year’s holiday-theme Red-Cloaked Horror event, making for a nicely stacked end-of-year calendar.

Starting November 19, Blizzard is offering all Diablo 4 players a one-time boost to any Eternal Realm character of their choice. The developer didn’t say when this limited-time offer will be going away, but it’ll allow you to immediately boost one character to level 50, get three different builds to pick from (including a fully completed Skill Tree), a full set of Legendary items, and unlock all Altars of Lilith. The boost also includes a cache containing 1 million Gold, 1,000 Obols, a Scroll of Amnesia and some crafting materials.

If you own the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you get to do that with two characters instead of one. The Eternal Realm, of course, is where characters go after a season ends. It’s also where your old, pre-season characters live. You can always create new characters on that realm if you’re not interested in taking part in the seasonal journey.

To claim the boost, all you have to do is interact with the Fated Reliquary inside the Kyovashad tavern. Even if your character is already at level 50, you’ll still receive the rest of the boosts.

Remember him? | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.

Keeping up with the giving spirit, from November 19 to December 2, anyone who does not yet own the Vessel of Hatred expansion will have the opportunity to try out the new Spiritborn class and take it up to level 25. This trial is only available to PC players on Battle.net, however.

All progress made during the trial will carry over to the expansion proper if/when you purchase it afterwards. The Spiritborn is already one of the most powerful classes in Diablo 4, with many destructive builds and - currently - utter dominance of Diablo 4’s endgame.

The rest of the calendar is made up of events all players can enjoy. Red-Cloaked Horror event returns, from November 19 to December 3. The Red-Cloaked Horror is a mini-event that has a chance to spawn in Helltides, Infernal Hordes, and any random dungeon. If you survive the ambush, you’ll get Cinders, Burning Aether and more for your troubles.

Gileon’s Brew, the consumable elixir first introduced in last year’s iteration of the event, also returns. Now more powerful than ever; it lasts for 30 minutes and increases all damage dealt to enemies by 20%, causes enemies to drop additional herbs and crafting materials, and boosts XP earn by 15%. You can even find it when opening Tortured Gifts in Helltides, if you’re lucky.

You can kick off the festivities by visiting the Midwinter Square in Kyovashad. Doing so will also offer you a one-time gift.

Finally, Diablo 4’s not-quite-double-XP event, Mother’s Blessing, is also coming back from November 19 to November 26. As always, everyone across both realms and all World Tiers will earn XP and Gold at multiplicatively higher rates. The bonus also still stacks with elixirs and the season journey’s Urn of Aggression

That’s not everything taking place over the next several weeks in Diablo 4, of course. A new Campfire Chat livestream is scheduled for next week, November 21, to detail the game’s upcoming 2.1 PTR, which is bound to kick off the week after.

While we won’t see the results of that PTR until Season 7 kicks off in late January, we expect it to keep the discussion going until we say goodbye to 2024.