Diablo 4: It's almost time for the Season 6 mid-season update, and we're going to find out what's in it next week

It’s been fairly smooth sailing in the world of Diablo 4 pretty much since the game’s Vessel of Hatred expansion got released. The add-on arrived alongside the start of Season 6, Season of Hatred Risinghttps://www.vg247.com/diablo-4-season-of-hatred-rising-realmwalkers-seething-realm, and though both had (and still do have) many bugs, Blizzard released a number of patches to address some of the more egregious issues.

The most recent just came out last week, containing more balance tweaks to Season-related activities, several fixes, and a couple of welcome quality of life additions. But the largest changes are always reserved for the mid-season patch, and we’re close to finding what this one is going to bring to the game.

Blizzard announced the date and details of the next Campfire Chat developer livestream, which will precede the release of the Season of Hated Rising mid-season update. While we don’t have a date yet for when the patch is going to arrive, we do know when Diablo 4 developers will convene to tell us all about it.

The Campfire Chat is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12 at 11m PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK. It will be streamed live on Diablo 4’s official YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok channels. Blizzard didn’t say, however, which members of the development team we can expect to be on the panel this time around, but a Q&A segment will still take place, so there’s that.

The show will cover everything we can expect from the mid-season patch, which includes content updates, balance tweaks, and major bug fixes. We’re likely also going to get an actual release date for the patch.

Season of Hatred Rising has been one of the most balanced so far, and aside from that broken evade spam Spiritborn build that got nuked very quickly, nothing has emerged as clearly in need for tweaking - though the Spiritborn remains one of, if not the most powerful class right now.

That said, Diablo 4 is now more complex than ever, and with the game operating with a lower level cap and an updated World Tier system with the start of Season 6, there’s bound to be something that needs a touchup; perfect for a mid-season update to tackle.