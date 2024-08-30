Alan Wake and Control TV and movies look to be on the way from Annapurna, thanks to new partnership with Remedy over Control 2

Remedy’s done a thing. The studio has just announced it’s put together a partnership with Annapurna Interactive - you know, the folks who published that cat game and a bunch of other acclaimed indies - to help bankroll Control 2. As part of the deal, Annapurna’s getting the rights to bring Alan Wake and Control to TV and film screens.

As announced in a press release that contains at least one joke about Finnish people having no emotions, Remedy’s done this with the aim of making sure Control 2 is the all-singing, all-dancing thing its developers want to deliver.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The arrangement in unfun business terms is this: Annapurna becomes “a co-production and co-financing partner” on Control 2, financing 50% of the game’s development, while it gets the green light to take the Control and Alan Wake franchises “to film, TV and beyond” by acquiring some licensing rights.

Remedy gets to keep on focusing on the game development it’s already doing, but with some extra financial backing, and retains the IP rights to both Control and Alan Wake.

“Annapurna's creative values align perfectly with ours, making them an inspiring partner for the journey ahead,” reads a joint statement from Remedy creative director Mikael Kasurinen and Control executive producer Juha Vainio, “We at Remedy have been working on Control 2 for a while already, it's looking amazing, and we feel Annapurna is the perfect partner to work with as the game development is moving forward towards production and eventually across the finish line."

“I’m absolutely thrilled (yes!) by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy Connected Universe to mediums beyond games, and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV, and other mediums as well, as one unified vision,” added Remedy’s Sam Lake.

Meanwhile recently appointed Annapurna president of interactive and new media Hector Sanchez said of the deal: “We know from experience that Remedy is a first-class games development partner, and we’re excited to share their work with an even wider audience by bringing the Control and Alan Wake universes to film, television and beyond.”

So, there you go, a fresh deal with all the usual corporate bigging up for Remedy, which still has that Control multiplayer thing codenamed Condor in development and a remake of the first two Max Payne games, in addition to Control 2.

Are you excited about Control 2 or the potential for Alan Wake adaptations from Annapurna? Let us know below!