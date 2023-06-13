Watch the Xbox Extended Games Showcase live stream here

Just in case you thought you had seen enough from Microsoft and xbox over the past few days, the Xbox Extended Games Showcase is almost here during this not-E3 season. The Xbox Extended Games Showcase goes live today on Tuesday June 13, and you can watch it right here with us.

You can expect a range of new trailers on games we've not seen yet as well as extneded looks at games we only recently saw a few days ago. With the livestram embedded below, you'll want to stay right here for the latest look at the freshest Xbox games.

Watch the Xbox Extended Games Showcase right here!

When is the Xbox Extended Games Showcase?

The Xbox Extended Games Showcase is set to take place today, June 13, at the following times:

10am PT

1pm ET

6PM GMT

7PM CEST

Based on previous events, the event is likely to last between 1-2 hours, featuring not only extened looks at upcoming games but also interviews and other insights into this anticipated titles. There's been no word as to what specific games will be showing up, but you can expect numerious appearances from some of the titles we saw earlier this week at the Xbox Games Showcase.

If you've got nothing else to do, you can tune into the livestream before the set start time for the pre-show! Here, you'll be able to learn more about what was revealed in the prior Xbox showcase.

If you missed that initial Xbox Showcase, it was packed with some great games. Fable got its big reveal, as did the next Forza Motorsport!