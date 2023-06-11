Forza Motorsport finally has a release date, and it's in October 2023

Microsoft has officially announced a release date for Forza Motorsport, the series reboot that was initially revealed nearly three years ago.

The game is coming to PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 10. It will also be available on the same platforms on day one through Xbox Game Pass.

Gameplay with menus!

Today's release date reveal, if you don't count the leaks, arrived alongside a fresh new gameplay trailer. Forza Motorsport is one of Xbox's bigger releases this year, so the company unsurprisingly made a big deal out of this one.

Forza Motorsport is the first game in the series to use ray tracing on track, which is something developer Turn 10 loves to bring up at every opportunity. On top of the overhauled visuals and car handling engine, there's new tech to simulate car damage and wear and tear throughout a race.

Although the game has some non-circuit tracks, the focus is understandably on international circuits race fans know and love, albeit rescanned using more advanced technology compared to past entries.