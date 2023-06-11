If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FORZA RAYTRACING

Forza Motorsport finally has a release date, and it's in October 2023

October is quite far off from Forza Motorsport's initial spring release target, but we're glad it's finally confirmed.

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

Microsoft has officially announced a release date for Forza Motorsport, the series reboot that was initially revealed nearly three years ago.

The game is coming to PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 10. It will also be available on the same platforms on day one through Xbox Game Pass.

Gameplay with menus!

Today's release date reveal, if you don't count the leaks, arrived alongside a fresh new gameplay trailer. Forza Motorsport is one of Xbox's bigger releases this year, so the company unsurprisingly made a big deal out of this one.

Forza Motorsport is the first game in the series to use ray tracing on track, which is something developer Turn 10 loves to bring up at every opportunity. On top of the overhauled visuals and car handling engine, there's new tech to simulate car damage and wear and tear throughout a race.

Although the game has some non-circuit tracks, the focus is understandably on international circuits race fans know and love, albeit rescanned using more advanced technology compared to past entries.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch