Forza Motorsport pre-orders now available for Steam, PC specs outlined

Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios have announced the Nurburgring GP circuit will be featured in Forza Motorsport, and that pre-orders are now live for Steam users.

The iconic Nurburgring track is known for having a challenging layout and demanding conditions, and it will be a welcome addition to the game's lineup of tracks for fans of racing.

Located in the Eifel Mountains in Germany, the 3.2-mile track features 15 turns and is considered challenging and demanding. It has been used for Formula One, World Endurance Championship, and DTM races.

In addition to the Nurburgring GP circuit, Forza Motorsport will also feature a variety of other tracks, 20 environments at launch, and multiple layouts. Other tracks include Spa-Francorchamps, Kyalami GPC, Maple Valley, Laguna Seca, Silverstone Circuit, and Suzuka. The 12.9-mile Nordschleife will be coming in Spring 2024.

The game will also feature a new weather system that will dynamically change the conditions of the track, making each race a unique experience.

Forza Motorsport is scheduled to be released on October 10 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Players who pre-order the Premium Edition of the game or upgrade to the Premium Add-Ons Bundle will get a five-day head start on the release date come October 5. The Premium Edition also includes the VIP Pass, which provides access to exclusive content and events. Starting today, PC players can pre-order Forza Motorsport on Steam.

Forza Motorsport PC Specs

Speaking of PC, Turn 10 has released the minimum, recommended, and ideal specs for the racer. To see the specs, check out the sheet above.

The devlopment team has optimized the game to look and play well across a wide range of PCs, and it takes advantage of PC hardware and technologies such as real-time ray tracing on-track and performance enabled by Nvidia DLSS 2 and AMD FSR 2.2. These upscaling techniques reduce load on your PC, rendering the game at a lower resolution while keeping image quality intact.

Forza Motorsport on PC supports native resolutions up to 4K and beyond, rendering ultrawide and non-standard resolutions for on-track gameplay. The studio included shader pre-compilation and pre-caching, which already exists in Forza Horizon 5, and it’s designed to prevent shader compilation stutter during gameplay. It also supports DirectStorage for CPU improvements when loading files to memory for faster track loading, and unlocked framerates - with or without V-Sync enabled - are supported for single-player racing.

In multiplayer, framerates are locked to ensure a consistent and competitive online racing experience across a variety of PC hardware configurations and Xbox Series X/S. The first time you launch Forza Motorsport on PC, by default, the home space and menu navigation will be locked to 30FPS; however it can be unlocked in the video options menu.

The studio plans to continue optimizing and improving Forza Motorsport on PC after launch.

Another plus, the game features cross-play for online matchmaking and cross-saves, allowing you to play with your friends across PC and console. And, for the first time, you can continue your racing journey across Xbox Series X/S and Steam with shared progression and achievement unlocks.

If you're a fan of racing games, then Forza Motorsport is definitely a game to keep an eye on. The game looks to be a major leap forward for the series, and the addition of the Nurburgring GP circuit will surely please fans of the track.