Turn 10 finally responds to Forza Motorsport’s biggest criticisms, but players say it's too little, too late

Following its launch in October last year, it’s fair to say Forza Motorsport hasn’t exactly endeared itself to many players, and a new update from Turn 10 designed to address some of the game’s biggest issues doesn’t look to have done much to kickstart a road to redemption.

Since it drifted into our lives on October 10, Turn 10 Studios’ latest entry in Xbox’s flagship racing series has attracted a bunch of criticism from players on both Xbox and PC, with its steam reviews having remained ‘Mostly Negative’ in that span. With everything from graphical glitches to the game’s entire progression system not having gone down well, it’ll be a big job to get things back on track, and Turn 10’s first proper attempt at doing so hasn’t gone down too well.

In its first FM update of 2024, the studio wrote: “We are taking a moment at the start of this year to thank you for your support and feedback since launch, reflect on some of the things we have learned, and share what you can expect from us in the coming months.”

It went on to say: “While we have been heads down adding cars, tracks, patches, and other improvements [to the game], we want to acknowledge the top three areas of feedback we haven’t addressed directly first – so here’s what we’ve heard from you.” The update then discusses issues players have identified with the game’s car progression mechanics, in-race penalty system, and “overly aggressive” AI drivers.

Despite the update stating that these and some other problems people have highlighted “are constantly being worked on, iterated, and given careful consideration”, a large swath of the FM community thinks these efforts either don’t go far enough, or are arriving far too late.

“[They’re] basically acknowledging a very limited pool of the game’s biggest issues, making them sound a lot less severe than they are, and not even explaining their plans to address these issues other than [saying] 'we're working on it',” wrote one user on the game’s subreddit.

“These are three of the four biggest elements this game was marketed on, and they're all broken,” they continued, “The biggest [is] the visuals, which is the most obvious downgrade, yet goes completely ignored [here].”

“My biggest problem is still the awful career mode and there's no mention of it,” said another player on ResetEra, expressing a concern echoed by a number of their fellow racers in the thread.

Meanwhile, a number of players on Reddit expressed their frustration regarding the perceived lack of an apology for the state the game released in or an explanation as to why these issues weren’t picked up and fixed prior to its arrival.

In the update, Turn 10 says it’s committed to “publishing quarterly updates like this one to let you know where we stand on items the community is passionate about” going forwards, so we’ll have to wait and see whether that strategy pays off.