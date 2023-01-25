Forza Motorsport built to take "full advantage" of Xbox Series X/S

A seven-minute look at Forza Motorsport was shown as part of today's Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct presentation, where more details were shared about the racing game.

During this time, the developers discussed how they are striving to make the game look, sound, and feel real through the cars, tracks, and audio - all of which promise to deliver a “generational leap in fidelity, immersion, and realism.”

Forza Motorsport Developer Direct

There will be over 500 real-world cars in the game, each are more dynamic than ever. You can collect and race these cars, 100 of which are new to the series, as well as customize them using more than 800 unique upgrades and modifications.

In addition to the number of cars, improvements have been made to how they look by using a spectrophotometer. This captures multiple data points of light behavior on a surface and using this technique, the paint models have a more realistic light response across colors, metal flake, and gloss levels.

The next in the racing series also features cars with context-aware damage and dirt buildup, all authentic and unique to each vehicle, gathering more in the low-pressure areas like recesses and alcoves.

Turn 10 is also striving to create a more fun and rewarding driving experience using the advances it's made in physics simulation, which are greater than Forza Motorsport 5, 6, and 7 combined.

Forza Motorsport will start with 20 environments featuring multiple track layouts. In addition to fan favorites, you can race on five all-new-to-Motorsport locations including the first in South Africa – Kyalami.

Due to the level of detail that went into the tracks through photogrammetry and laser-scanned images, Turn 10 was able to depict 10 times more realistic detail for vegetation and overgrowth.

New to Forza Motorsport is a dynamic time of day mechanic with weather including track temperatures, wet driving surfaces and rubbering in for each track. This ensures no track will play the same way twice.

For a more visceral audio experience, the team worked with Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos. Each audio system was rebuilt to create an immersive soundscape to enhance car sounds at the highest fidelity possible. This includes improved tire and suspension audio, and exhausts and turbos that change as they’re modified to sound like their real-world counterparts.

Forza Motorsport is slated for release this year on PC and Xbox Series X/S.