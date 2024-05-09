The new offshoot series set in The Office universe (whatever that entails) is now a go at Peacock, and its premise sounds really good, actually.

Expectations weren't exactly low, given that The Office creator Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman were involved, but looking at the mid quality of some recent TV revivals quickly put together to boost streaming offerings, it's reasonable to stay cautious. Now, with the first-ever premise details out in the wild and the initial pitch quickly moving forward, plus a couple of great leads, we're starting to feel pretty good about this one.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Via Deadline, the official press release from Peacock and Universal Television confirms the series will start shooting as soon as this July. More importantly, a strong connection to the original (US) show has been confirmed through the plot synopsis: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Centering the new series on a dying newspaper and struggling journalists that remain passionate against all odds certainly hits close to home if you're in the media business, and I think it might be a stroke of genius. Any sort of straight-up redoing The Office would automatically end in disaster even if the actual writing was good, just because folks are far too attached to the Dunder Mifflin crew and their wacky stories. Focusing on an entirely different industry in a new setting feels like the right call here, especially if the powers that be want to recruit new fans.

The Office remains one of the most successful shows that are constantly licensed out to streamers such as Netflix, so NBCUniversal looking into a brand-new iteration of the series was only a matter of time, especially when Peacock is lacking a few more hit exclusives. "It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment said in a statement. Again, notice how they're looking to attract new fans with this project. Nostalgia can only get you so far.

Right now, only Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars sequels, Ex Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus, Across the River and Into the Trees) are officially attached to the series, but expect several casting news over the coming weeks.