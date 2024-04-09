Daisy Ridley is excited for her solo Star Wars film, but she didn't immediately say yes to it

Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in an upcoming solo outing for the Star Wars character, but she apparently didn't sign up right away.

A new Star Wars trilogy was always going to be somewhat controversial, no matter how good the films ended up being, because to put it perhaps slightly unkindly, Star Wars fans can be a bit annoying. I get it, you love this massive universe filled with all kinds of wonder! But you can stop complaining about The Phantom Menace now, it's not actually that bad. Of course, the new trilogy of films did go on to be received quite radically differently depending on who you asked, resulting in a difficult time for its cast, but in a new interview with Empire, Ridley has said she's "coming in a bit more eyes wide open" to her next stint as Rey.

"I suppose I feel more like I’m owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I’m an adult now. I certainly did not feel like an adult at the time. Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I’ve had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it’s a different thing this time." Ridley still has a lot of love for the films too, even with all the conversations (and harassment) surrounding them, going on to say "There's just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn't excited, I wouldn't have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of."

At the time of Empire's interview, Ridley still hadn't read a script yet apparently, though was soon about to, and felt "curious about it all." Interestingly, though, while the actor said "it wasn't a difficult decision" to return as Rey, she didn't immediately join the project. "I didn't say yes right away, Kathy [Kennedy] was like, 'Take as long as you need.'" Though Ridley did explain it didn't take too long to join, saying, "Why wouldn't I [do it]? Yes, they have been divisive, but also they bring a lot of love and joy to a lot of people.

"It feels pretty amazing to be able to continue a character - like, can I even remember how to play her? It's an interesting challenge as an actor to come back to something and try to figure out what’s changed for me and what’s changed for her."

While we still don't know much about the Rey film, Ridley has previously said it will take the world of Star Wars in a "different direction" and that it will be "cool as sh*t."