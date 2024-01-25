Another week, another new tease about the upcoming Rey-centric Star Wars movie from star Daisy Ridley, and her excitement is reaching new levels.

As work on the script progresses slowly, Star Wars sequel protagonist Ridley isn't dodging questions about her future as Rey Skywalker. Only less than two weeks ago, she teased the "different direction" for the franchise that her movie would represent, and now she's starting use more colorful language to help illustrate how excited she truly is about the pitch.

The indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying (can relate) opens in theaters tomorrow, and she's been promoting it quite a bit as of late. It's now Variety's turn to chat with her, and her Star Wars return naturally popped up towards the end of the interview. Regarding the story that two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is working with, she said the following: "I’m excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as s**t. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, “Ok, call me in five years.” But it’s worthwhile."

The script is being written as we speak by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) following the departure of Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Justin Britt-Gibson from the project. It's currently unknown if Star Wars sequel co-stars John Boyega (Finn) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) will return for the new movie, but the former should hopefully at least be approached considering how open-ended (and force-related) his character arc in The Rise of Skywalker was.

Ridley tried to dodge the question of whether any of her co-stars will return, but she explained this new shoot will probably be a very different experience for her: "So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]. I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set. It took me the first two 'Star Wars' films to feel worthy of being there. Now I’m in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I’ve been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I’ve got better as a performer."

There's a lot of Star Wars coming our way in the near future. On the movie side of things, Lucasfilm is prepping both a 'Mandalorian & Grogu' movie from Jon Favreau and the big theatrical event directed and written by Dave Filoni. Moreover, the 'Dawn of the Jedi' pitch from the Game of Thrones showrunners that was rejected is now being turned into a single movie by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny filmmaker James Mangold. The Disney Plus slate is also packed, and up next is The Bad Batch's final season, which premieres next month.