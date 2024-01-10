The Mandalorian & Grogu - yes that's the actual name - are getting a movie

Star Wars will soon be making its way back to the silver screen, as a movie all about The Mandalorian and Grogu was announced yesterday.

For the sake of this article, we'll all pretend that Baby Yoda's name is actually Grogu, but yes, as announced on the official Star Wars website, The Mandalorian & Grogu is the first Star Wars film to enter production in 2024. Jon Favreau, showrunner of the Disney+ series, is returning to direct the project, also serving as producer alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and chief creative officer Dave Filoni. You could probably already gather by the headline, but The Mandalorian & Grogu does appear to be the actual title of the film, which is just a little bit silly really - more silly than Star Wars normally is, anyway.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting." Kennedy also offered some words on the film, saying, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the first Star Wars film since 2019's absolutely awful The Rise of Skywalker, with the franchise consisting of TV series in the years between. It seems like Lucasfilm are ready to get back into the movie-making business with Star Wars, though, as earlier this year three other Star Wars movies were announced too.

Filoni will be directing his own film, which will apparently round up the stories established in shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. James Mangold, who directed last year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will be directing a film that "will go back to the dawn of the Jedi." Meanwhile, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be directing a film set after the events of Rise of Skywalker focusing on the sequel trilogy's Rey "as she builds a new Jedi Order."

There's no word on when we can expect The Mandalorian & Grogu to release, or even what it will be about, so you'll just have to wait and see.

In the video game world, Star Wars Outlaws is also due out this year, and a slip-up might have confirmed roughly when it'll be launching.