Disneyland might have outed Star Wars Outlaw's release window, but Ubisoft is playing coy

A Disney Parks blog post has possibly given us a more precise release window for Star Wars Outlaws, though the post has since been changed.

Yesterday, a post covering 24 Disney Experiences, mostly related to the Disney Parks, noted that "Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game, is set to release late this year" (thanks, VGC). Currently, the upcoming game just had the vague release window of some time in 2024, with no real indication as to when that might be. Previous reports suggested it would be early 2024, though a later report in turn suggested the game had been internally delayed, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, the blog post has since been changed to just say that it "is set to release in 2024."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Independent journalist Steph Totilo reached out to Ubisoft asking about the original line from the blog post, with the developer pointing towards what the post now says, noting it has been updated to reflect "the correct release window" which is "still '2024.'" It could just be that the original post was a mistake, who knows how much information those working at the Disney Parks get, so it's best to take this all with a pinch of salt, it'll be out when it's out.

Star Wars Outlaws was first revealed back in June last year, at the Xbox Games Showcase, though it is also planned for release on PC and PS5. In a rarity for game reveals, we even got a whole 10 minutes of gameplay the day after it was announced, and right now it's sort of looking like it'll be Grand Theft Auto, but Star Wars, which certainly isn't an awful concept! The game is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, where you'll be playing as Kay Vess, a human set on pulling off the biggest heist in the Outer Rim.

Not much else has been confirmed about Star Wars Outlaws just yet, though you will be able to work with (or double-cross) Jabba the Hutt.