Star Wars: Outlaws makes a swift appearance at Summer Game Fest, more to come on Monday

Star Wars: Outlaws made a surprise appearance at Summer Game Fest this evening. Scheduled to release on August 30, 2024, Geoff Keighley announced a brief teaser for the game, with an extended look to come during the Ubisoft Forward on Monday, June 10 at 9PM CEST.

The trailer shared was short but sweet, giving us a good, overall look at what players can expect from the open-world game. There were multiple environments shown off, more of that fast-paced vehicular combat plenty of us are looking forward to, and of course, plenty of familiar faces.

Releasing on August 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, there isn’t too much longer to wait for Massive Entertainment’s latest. Keep your eyes peeled for a closer look at Star Wars: Outlaws on Monday, though.