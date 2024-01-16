Daisy Ridley says her Star Wars film will take the world in a "different direction" and I hope she's not lying

Daisy Ridley, the actor who plays Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has touched on her upcoming solo film focused on the character.

Last year, Lucasfilm announced a trio of new films that would finally bring Star Wars back to the big screen for the first time since 2019, with one of them being a project that focuses on Rey establishing a new Jedi order. Earlier this month the film's director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy shared her own excitement about the project, and now in a recent interview with AlloCiné, Ridley has shared some of her thoughts behind signing up for another film, and how it might differ.

"I was actually making my own film last year, and Kathleen Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast, and I thought we were just having breakfast, and I was literally eating my breakfast and she said 'oh, we might do another one' and I was like 'ok…'" Ridley shared in the interview. "So I thought about it for a little bit, and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do. I think it’s a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It’s a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

Obviously Ridley didn't share any kind of indication as to what that different direction might be, but I really do hope it will offer something different. Lucasfilm's Star Wars output has been just Disney+ shows for the past five years, but with the previously announced films, and now a new Mandalorian one, it's clear that things are changing. Personally, I'm not thrilled about The Mandalorian & Grogu, given that watching it essentially requires doing homework, so at least the Rey film doesn't need as much from you.

I do hope that whatever Obaid-Chinoy and Ridley's Rey film ends up being like it does offer something fresh, as apart from the odd bit like Andor, the world of Star Wars is starting to feel a bit stale (even if I do like Baby Yoda).