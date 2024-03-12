Of all the spells on offer in Elden Ring, only seven of them make up the game’s Legendary Sorceries and Incantations, and these all have very different uses. Players who are crafting builds based on pyromania and a love of chaos will likely appreciate the Legendary Incantation, Flame of the Fell God.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This Incantation, while particularly cool, arguably isn’t the best of the Fire Giant Incantations. However, while its uses are very situational compared to the likes of Giantsflame Take Thee, it’s still an Incantation that can prove really fun to use when you find a boss slow enough for it to have a substantial impact. To get this fire burning, here’s where to get Flame of the Fell God in Elden Ring.

Where to get Flame of the Fell God in Elden Ring

The Flame of the Fell God Incantation is a drop from Adan, Thief of Fire in Elden Ring. This particular enemy can be found in Malefactor’s Evergaol that is located in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Malefactor's Evergaol is found in the southern area of Liurnia of the Lakes. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The easiest route to the Malefactor’s Evergaol is from the Scenic Isle Site of Grace, which is south of Academy Gate Town. From here, you’ll want to head south until you reach land again. You’ll then want to head east from here until you arrive at the Evergaol.

Alternatively, if you travel south of Laskyar Ruins and towards the cliff-edge, you’ll find a Spiritspring that will spit you and Torrent out at the Evergaol.

Inside the Evergaol, you’ll come face to face with Adan, Thief of Fire, who is aptly named this after stealing Flame of the Fell God from the Fire Monks who typically reside in the Mountaintops of the Giants. This is why you’ll often see camps of Fire Monks around Liurnia of the Lakes, as they traveled to the region in an attempt to find Adan.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Fortunately for you, the fight with Adan, Thief of Fire isn’t too troublesome. He’s strong against Fire for obvious reasons, but he is weak to Lightning and much like other enemies, susceptible to the likes of Bleed and Scarlet Rot.

Adan will primarily use Fire spells, and he will cast a sigil in the air as he does. Use the casting of the sigil as your cue to dodge, and be careful of his melee combos, which can also dish out Bleed.

You'll also want to watch out for when he uses Flame of the Fell God; this attack is the same one used by the Fire Giant during its second phase, and will cast a fiery ball that tracks you and explodes once close. It's best to bait the explosion and dodge away, then continue with the fight.

Aside from this, the fight is relatively straight-forward; your best opportunities to attack are as he is casting a spell, which can prevent him from fully casting in some cases, and after his melee combos.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once Adan has been felled, you’ll receive the Flame of the Fell God that he once stole, and some Runes. Flame of the Fell God will also require a whopping 41 Faith to wield, and will use two of your Memory Slots.

If you’re in need of more Memory Slots in Elden Ring, check out where to get the Moon of Nokstella Talisman. Additionally, check out where to get Larval Tears if you’re in need of a respec, and where the best Rune farming spots are if you need some additional levels or weapon upgrades.