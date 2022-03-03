How to respec and reset stats in Elden Ring: Where do you find Larval Tears?

Admit it, you messed up. Thanks to some uninformed stat allocation you need to know how to respec your character in Elden Ring and you need to do it fast.

To reset your stats back to the default you need Larval Tears, a rare consumable item found only in cursed places and on deviously hidden enemies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Elden Ring’s respec system and where to find Larval Tears.

How do you respec in Elden Ring?

First off, you can’t respec in Elden Ring until you have defeated the shard-bearing boss, Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon at Raya Lucaria.

Once you have claimed her Rune of the Unborn for your own, you can visit her any time in the Grand Library to receive a repsec and reset your stats to the default.

But, to power the transformation, you need Larval Tears - a rare and finite resource.

Where do you find Larval Tears in Elden Ring?

The easiest place to find a Larval Tear is in the Village of the Albinaurics in the southwest of the Liurnia of the Lakes area, north of Stormveil Castle.

You may have already trekked over to this location in your pursuit of one of the best armors for the early game, the Royal Remains set.

As you enter the village, you will see a ghostly figure by a well in front of you. Before you get to the figure, take a right and there’s a small graveyard littered with the prostrate bodies of Albinaurics.

The glowing item here is a Larval Tear.

A second Larval Tear location is closer to where you start Elden Ring, but much more difficult to acquire.

Near the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace to the southeast of The First Step, there’s an unassuming zombie-style enemy on top of a cliff. He’s just to the east of the Site of Grace.

When you attack him, he instantly turns into a giant, ferocious bear. Even if you’re already strong enough to have taken down Rennala, you will still need to have your wits about you when taking on the bear.

It does a massive amount of damage with its attacks and is very fast, so it’s recommended you saddle up and whittle it down with a series of ride-by stabbings.

I really wanted to not tell you that the zombie turned into a giant bear, just for the fun of tricking you - but it just felt too mean.

How many times can you respec in Elden Ring?

Because of the rarity of Larval Tears, you need to be very sure about what you’re doing before you commit to a stat reset.

I have personally found the 2 Larval Tears above, but there are reports of at least 1 more that you can find hidden in The Lands Between.

We’ll update this page as we find more, but two is enough to fix the mistakes you made first time around - realise that you liked what you had before better - then finally settle on something before the late game.

For more on the items you can find and systems you need to master, check out our Elden Ring guide.