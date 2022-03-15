Elden Ring paintings guide: All paintings solutions and rewards

The Elden Ring paintings puzzles task you with running all around The Lands Between looking for the area where the artist created their masterpiece, but you get some very good rewards in return.

Completing these isn’t necessary for any part of the story or any side quests – not that we’ve found, at least – but the rewards include a unique Ash of War, a hood that’s ideal for magic users, and even a high-level Incantation.

There are seven painting puzzles in total, though you won’t be able to access some of the solutions until well after finding the painting.

Homing Instinct painting solution

The Homing Instinct painting is in Limgrave’s Artist’s Shack, east of the Murkwater Coast Site of Grace. If you haven’t found that one yet, travel to the Saintsbridge Site of Grace and head southeast down the cliffs (safely). The painting depicts a view of Stormveil Castle as seen from afar.

Travel to the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace and go northwest. You’ll see the ghostly painter a little ways past the giant bats, and he leaves behind the Incantation Scarab helmet, which slightly reduces the FP cost of Incantations.

Prophecy painting solution

Prophecy is in a small room near the Liftside Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle. Exit the Grace room, head down the stairs past the deadly dog and mini-troll, then head right through the doorway to find the painting.

The solution to this one is behind the Church of Pilgrimmage on the Weeping Peninsula. The painter is sitting on the cliffs out back of the church, facing Stormveil Castle. This one gives you the Warhawk spirit summon, which calls one of the Stormveil knife birds to your aid.

Resurrection painting solution

This one is in the Liurnia Artist’s Shack, southeast of the Church of Vows (turtle church, in other words) and west of the Carian Study Hall. Depending on when you find the painting, it might take a while to find the solution. It’s near Three Sisters, behind Caria Manor.

Aside from the giant nightmare hands scuttling around all over the manor’s lower floors, you also have to contend with Royal Knight Loretta before gaining access to Three Sisters. Once you get there, the painter is in the graveyard southeast of the Behind Caria Manor Site of Grace. You’ll get a Larval Tear for respeccing with Rennala, along with a Juvenile Cap and Robe.

Redmane painting solution

Redmane is near the Sellia Under Stairs Site of Grace. Go up the stairs, take the first right, and you’ll find it in the rubble. The solution is much less simple to find, though, and it’s best attempted without many Runes.

Travel to Fort Faroth, and head towards the cliff above the Minor Erdtree. Use the Spiritwind to safely get down, and avoid the Putrid Avatar if you haven’t defeated it already. Walk towards the cliff, and you’ll see a sharp V-shaped cleft in it, with a pot sitting at the base of the V. If you look down, there’s a giant root. Walk along the right side of the V, and jump to the root. Approaching it from any other direction means the game will more than likely just have you bounce off the root and die.

This way, you’ll take a bit of damage and can continue on. Carefully descend using the roots and the towers. Facing the blue magic golem, you’ll see another set of ruined arches on your left, on a small promontory looking out over the red beach. Your painter is there and drops the Rain of Arrows Ash of War.

Champion’s Song painting solution

This painting is in the Shaded Castle, the poison swamp west of the windmill pasture. Starting from the Shaded Castle Ramparts Site of Grace, head northeast until you reach a wooden staircase on your left. Climb it, and you’ll find the painting in the alcove there.

The solution is in the middle of Altus Plateau. Fast travel to the Windmill Village Site of Grace, and follow the road south. It’ll eventually curve back toward the west, and you’ll see a statue near the end of the road. Your painter is near the statue and drops the Harp Bow.

Flightless Bird painting solution

Flightless Bird is tucked away in Leyndell. If you’ve already found the Fortified Manor Site of Grace, it’s in the same room. If not, travel to the West Capital Ramparts SIte of Grace, hop down the stairs, and turn left at the ledge with the little bugle playing monster. Drop down from there – or use the stairs, if you want to be safe – and enter the double doors. The room you want is on the right, and then it’s just a matter of following the corridors until you reach the painting.

The solution is in Windmill Village. Take the path through the village, past the creepy dancers, and take a right at the spot where you fought the Dragonskin Apostle (or fight the Apostle if you haven’t already, though it’s a tough fight). Keep going past another set of dancing peasants, and the painter is at the edge of the cliff. You’ll get the Fire’s Deadly Sin Incantation this time.

Sorcerer painting solution

The final painting is in Castle Sol in the Mountaintops of the Giants region, and it takes some time to reach. Enter the castle, then take a left at the back end of the courtyard. Follow the stairs up and around, then take the first metal ladder up. Turn left again, and keep going across the ramparts and the little connecting bridge. When it seems like you’ve hit a dead end, hop onto the ramparts, and jump down on the next set of ramparts in front of you. From here, it’s just a matter of following the wooden walkways until you reach a rooftop with a trap door. Climb down, and interact with the painting inside.

The solution is on the bridge west of Starshade Ruins. The painter drops the Greathood helmet, a unique piece of armor that raises Faith and Intelligence at the cost of HP.

If you're looking for more help in The Lands Between, check out our detailed Elden Ring guide for tips on finding the best weapons, which spells are ideal for you, and how to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants.