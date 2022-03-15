Elden Ring Lift of Rold Location: Where are the Mountaintops of the Giants?

With the capital defeated and a new objective facing you, it’s time to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants and ascend the Lift of Rold in Elden Ring.

However, the map marker you receive is very unhelpful. Showing the Lift of Rold somewhere off the eastern side of the map you’ve definitely not been able to get to yet.

But thankfully, the journey isn’t that difficult once you know where you’re going - even if it does have one optional and one mandatory boss along the way.

Where is the Lift of Rold in Elden Ring?

From the Elden Throne, Queen’s Bedchamber, or whichever Site of Grace you’re at, it’s easiest to start from the Avenue Balcony in the middle of Leyndell.

Turn around, go up the stairs and turn left onto what looks like the main street through the middle of Leyndell.

At the end of the road, there’s a closed door - walk up and open it.

On the other side, make your way up the huge staircase and either avoid or fight the big gang of harpie enemies.

Then at the end of the path on the left is an elevator you need to go up.

At the top, go underneath the archway and all the way across the bridge.

Now in this tower, you can either take a right and fight the optional Fell Twin boss which gives you access to the Divine Tower where you power up Morgott’s Great Rune. You can then retrace your steps back to this tower.

However, if you just want to get to the Lift of Rold, take the elevator down and go through the door into the foggy and frosty forbidden lands.

Visibility is poor here, but there’s a definite road forward that you can follow, finally mounted up on Torrent after what probably feels like a long time in Leyndell.

Avoid the tiny ninja dudes, then about half way along the path is a Golden Seed on your right.

Then at the end of the road is the mandatory boss before you can reach the Lift of Rold, the Black Blade Kindred.

While they’re not much compared to the huge and powerful shardbearers you’ve faced in the capital, the Black Blade Kindred can still be tough.

Make use of a summon - the Mimic Tear is best if you have it - and Torrent since you can ride him here.

Steer clear of its long combo attacks, let your summon take the aggro, then swoop in to whittle away its health.

Once the Black Blade Kindred is defeated and their weapons are stuffed nicely in your rucksack, it’s time to climb the stairs behind it, activate the Site of Grace on your right, then brandish your medallion to step forth into the Mountaintops of the Gaints.

The map of the area is just a little way in front of you on your right, but you’re now faced with yet another brand new area!

