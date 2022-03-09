How to beat Morgott, the Omen King in Elden Ring and power up his Great Rune

If you made it this far into Elden Ring, you probably already have the bad news. The fight you got stuck on all the way at the start of the game is about to repeat, only harder.

That’s right, everyone’s favourite first boss - Margit, the Fell Omen - is back for another go, except he’s now showing his true identity. His actual name is Morgott, the Omen King and he’s the major fight of the Royal Capital of Lyndell.

Morgott, the Omen King’s boss fight represents a pivotal moment in Elden Ring’s story. Upon defeating him, you’ll be treated to a big narrative reveal, and given access to the last few areas of the map to prep for one of several Elden Ring endings.

When should you fight Morgott, the Omen King in Elden Ring?

Considering how late into the game the Morgott fight is, you will obviously need to attempt it after you’ve taken down Godfrey, First Elden Lord. Given his role in Elden Ring’s narrative, Morgott is a boss you cannot skip.

Morgott is a Shardbearer demi-god, so you will earn his Great Rune upon defeating him.

We suggest attempting this boss fight at character level 80-85, with weapon upgrade level +17/+18.

How to make Morgott, the Omen King boss fight easier in Elden Ring

Morgott’s, like the majority of boss fights in the game, really does benefit from summoning Spirit Ashes to either distract him and create opportunities for you, or simply up your damage potential.

The good news is that Morgott remains sensitive to poison damage, so the Spirit Jellyfish will be excellent here, particularly if you’ve been upgrading it. If you summon it near the start of the fight, it’ll likely stick around and continue dealing poison damage until the end.

Given this fight’s place in Elden Ring’s lore, you can also summon the help of your maiden, Melina, who’s actually pretty capable of dealing damage, not to mention taking Morgott’s gaze off you. You’ll find Melina’s gold summon sign at the mist door on your right.

Her only problem is that she’s very squishy, so if she gets cornered, she’s pretty much done. If you summon her, don’t back off completely so Morgott can alternate between the two of you.

How to beat Morgott, the Omen King in Elden Ring

Considering this the next evolution of Margit, you shouldn’t be surprised to see Morgott bring back most of his attacks from that first fight. They’re more condensed now, seeing as he also has to fit in a number of new moves.

The hammer slam from phase two returns, as does all his phase one swipes and dagger throws. Morgott is noticeably faster in this form, so he won’t be delaying attack animations as often as he did in that fight. That said, it’s generally never a good idea to dodge on instinct in Elden Ring, so wait for the animation.

The good news is that the arena is much bigger this time, so there’s no fear of rolling the wrong way and falling off. This does mean, however, that there is no cover whatsoever.

Morgott’s super armour can be broken, but it will take you longer to get to the big boom than in the first fight. That said, it doesn’t hurt to keep poking him from a distance with darts or arrows whenever you can.

Morgott boss fight phase one

This phase is easier to read, as you’ll be familiar with many of its attacks. He opens up with the dagger throws, which can combo into curved sword swipes. New for this fight is a very long Holy spear, which Morgott will use as a longsword in swipes, and as a traditional spear to poke you.

If you decide to create some distance, he’ll typically bounce high into the air and land with both the spear and sword thrusting downwards. Occasionally, he’ll delay one of the two, making this move take longer as you’ll have to watch out for two overhead slams instead of one.

His on-ground attacks have shorter delays, but significantly longer chains. Continue timing your roll until you’re certain he’s done before you try to attack him. Morgott will occasionally bring in the hammer, both using it to swipe low and to slam the ground.

Perhaps the hardest move in this phase is the spear throw, because the startup animation is extremely delayed. The trick is to roll once it leaves his hand, not before. This will take you a few tries to get used to, because the animation is deceiving.

About as hard to dodge (and hard-hitting) is the spear push, where Morgott will drive his spear towards you at speed. You not only have to watch out for the spear’s own hitbox as he gets closer, but also time your dodge to avoid the thrust attack ending the move. Once again, only roll just as he’s about to thrust – you can simply back off to avoid the drive itself.

Morgott is more agile in this form and will constantly flip between long combos and fast dodges to try and get behind you. Don’t overcommit to rolling as you may be caught out of stamina, causing some of those wide swipes to catch you. If you get behind him yourself, be prepared to dodge the tail swipe.

Finally, the boss has one more area-clearing attack that calls in a rain of Holy swords. The animation for this one is well-telegraphed, and you’ll know exactly where the swords will land before they do, making it easy to avoid. Swords will keep falling for a while in the same pattern before the attack ends.

The trick is to watch out for them as you also keep an eye on the boss. Morgott will resume normal attacks at that point, and it can be harder to track him because of all the shining lights (and the hit to your framerate) during the barrage. Try not to get close, as you’ll most definitely roll into falling swords.

Morgott boss fight phase two

Morgott starts phase two by kneeling down and sending off a massive energy blast. When he does, don’t be tempted to stick around and whack him; you’ll more likely get hit.

The blast itself deals damage, and knocks you back. It also spawns various pools of lava that will quickly deplete your health if you stand in (or get knocked into) them. Wait for him to finish this attack before you resume the fight.

If you saved your Spirit Ash summon, now would be a good time to call upon it. His phase two-starting routine will buy you enough time to ring the bell.

It’s also worth keeping an eye out for these bursts of lava throughout this phase, as they can be hard to anticipate given their colour against the water covering the arena floor.

All phase one attacks make a comeback in this one, but Morgott’s longsword now alternates between two affinities: bleed and fire. The latter is the more constant, but he will occasionally imbue his longsword with blood.

When this happens, there are two main moves you need to watch out for. The first is a grab attack that will impale you on the sword and deal massive damage (if not outright kill you). Simply sprint away from him when you see the wind-up.

The second is a double swipe where he twirls before each. You can dodge twice to avoid both of them, so long as you wait for the animation and not simply spam dodge twice in a row. Both attacks leave behind a brief trail of fire in the air that follows the arc of the swing. If your dodges put you too close, you will take damage as you get back up, so be mindful of where you are in relation to the swipes.

How to restore the power of Morgott, the Omen King’s Great Rune in Elden Ring

As you should be aware by now, obtaining Morgott’s Great Rune is not enough to take advantage of its power; you need to first restore it. This is done at a Divine Tower, and it has to be a specific one.

In Margott’s case, the Divine Tower of East Altus is the one that’ll get the job done. This tower is hidden behind the giant door east of Lyndell, the same door that gives you access to the Forbidden Lands.

Feel free to consult the route we detail in our screenshot above. This will also get you into the start of a new area, so be prepared for a tough fight. You will also have to fight two bosses (Fell Twins) at the same time right at the entrance of the tower, so be ready.

Start from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, take the stairs to your left, then another left and follow the street until you arrive at the giant door. Once you enter the ash-covered area, take the stairs ahead until you see a giant doorway to your left. Operate the mechanism to use the elevator, which will take you up to a big bridge in the Capital Outskirts. Keep going, get inside the building towards you and take a right to cross another bridge. This is where the boss fight will begin.

Once you’re done, you’ll be able to rest at the gate Site of Grace and take the elevator to the top of the Divine Tower of East Altus. You can power your Great Rune there.

Looking for help with earlier boss fights? We just added new pages for Godfrey, Rennala, and Godrick. You can find even more tips, including 14 hidden mechanics, in our mega Elden Ring guide.