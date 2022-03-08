How to beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Golden Shade) in Elden Ring

We hope you’ve been enjoying your time at Elden Ring’s Royal Capital of Lyndell so far. For many, navigating the alleyways and rooftops of this gilded city has been tough, particularly as it's quite easy to lose your way around.

Regardless of how your experience with the capital has been so far, you’re about to fight the first major boss of Lyndell: Godfrey, First Elden Lord. Technically, you’re going to fight the Golden Shade spectral version of Godfrey. The real (physical) Godfrey will be fought a little later into the game.

When should you fight Godfrey, First Elden Lord in Elden Ring?

Godfrey, First Elden Lord is not an optional boss, but because this is not the physical version of him, the fight is going to be surprisingly easy for how late in the game he is.

He does not drop a Great Rune when defeated, but he does reward you with a Talisman Pouch to increase the maximum number of Talismans you can have equipped.

You could sprint straight to the top of the castle and face Godfrey, but it might be better to familiarise yourself with the capital for a bit before taking him on.

How to make the Godfrey, First Elden Lord boss fight easier in Elden Ring

The Golden Shade version of Godfrey, First Elden Lord is not difficult, but it doesn’t hurt to get a little bit of extra help in the form of, you guessed it, summoning Spirit Ashes to take some of the heat off you.

With that said, you should be okay starting the fight at around character level 78-82, with a +16/+18 weapon level.

Given his spectral form, Godfrey is not particularly weak to any element, so focus on landing solid physical damage. This also goes for your choice of summon.

How to beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord in Elden Ring

Godfrey is one of the easiest late-game bosses in Elden Ring. The majority of his attacks are slow and well-telegraphed. You only really need to be a little patient to deplete his health bar.

Generally speaking, Godfrey doesn’t delay his attacks too much, which is part of what makes this fight easier than other major bosses.

Godfrey, First Elden Lord phase one

Godfrey wields a giant axe, and he incorporates it into the majority of his moves. In this phase, you can expect overhead slams, ground swipes, and rising stabs. The key thing to note here is that most of these moves have long wind-ups, making them easy to dodge.

Whenever you create some distance, Godfrey will perform a stomp with his left foot (rarely his right) that sends out several ground spikes. This happens in a fairly narrow area in front of him, and only once – unlike Godrick’s spikes. Rolling into any direction will save you here.

He occasionally throws the axe, and the move is preceded by a massive leap in the air, so it’s easy to anticipate. Once thrown, Godfrey will fly towards it, but that can also be avoided with a simple roll.

Godfrey’s large height and small weapon hitbox put him at a disadvantage, as you’ll see him whiff a few of his moves even when you’re close enough that they should hit. Don’t rely too much on that, though.

Godfrey, First Elden Lord phase two

Godfrey barely adds any new attacks to his repertoire in the second phase. You can expect everything we talked about in phase one to return, with the addition of longer combos of the same moves.

He does become more aggressive in this phase, so some of the moves you’ve been easily dodging through in the first phase could hit you in this one if he decides to add one or more attacks to the chain.

The foot stomp likewise returns, with an even longer spike line that might catch you by surprise. If you continue putting space between you, he’ll boost towards you before performing the stomp, ensuring that you will be hit. You’ll have to dodge twice at that point.

Try to stay behind him as much as you can in this phase, and you’ll wrap up the fight pretty quickly.

