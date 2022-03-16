Elden Ring Haligtree Medallion locations: How to reach the Consecrated Snowfield

To access one of the secret final areas of Elden Ring, you need to track down both halves of the Haligtree Medallion.

While you probably came across the first half relatively early in your journey through The Lands Between, the second half is much more difficult to locate and reunite with its twin.

Once it’s back in one piece, the Haligtree Medallion grants passage to the Consecrated Snowfield and Ordina, Liturgical Town in the far north of the continent.

Hiding in the dark recesses of this area is a very important character to deep Elden Ring lore.

While in another part of the snowfield you can find a teleporter to Mohgwyn's Palace - home to another vital character and the best rune farm in Elden Ring.

To get a fuller understanding of what is actually happening to your Tarnished and tie up some loose ends while unravelling a few new ones, then you need to grab both halves of the Haligtree Medallion. Here’s where to go.

Where is the first half of the Haligtree Medallion in Elden Ring?

The first half of the Haligtree Medallion is found in the Village of the Albunarics in Liurnia of the Lakes.

In the west of the shallow lake, you can ride underneath the mountain then up a steep hill to reach the village.

Continue west and you will find a site of grace on the far side of the village. Rest, then turn around and climb the hill behind you. There’s a tough enemy - depending on where you are in the game - who attacks you here, but up the hill behind him is a large pot on your right.

Hit the pot and it transforms into an Albunaric. Speak to him and you’re given the first half of the Haligtree Medallion. You can also get it by killing him if you’re feeling spicy.

If you already grabbed the Royal Remains set earlier in your playthrough, then you can move straight onto the next part in one of the final areas of the game.

Where is the second half of the Haligtree Medallion in Elden Ring?

After ascending the Lift of Rold and entering the Mountaintops of the Giants, you need to make your way to Castle Sol in the most northern part of the area.

There, you will face some tough enemies and eventually reach the highest tower of the castle.

Next to the rampart, you find the second half of the Haligtree Medallion.

For a slightly more detailed runthrough of Castle Sol: from the Site of Grace at the entrance, run past the wandering giant lions since they’re more trouble than they’re worth.

On the other side of the courtyard, go up the wooden structure and up the stairs on the right. Get ready to reacquaint yourself with the annoying birds with knife feet from Castle Stormveil and take on that and the couple of wolves in front of you.

Continue making your way up and forward through the castle, now defeating the ghostly soldiers that appear in your path until you reach a church with a Site of Grace and the legendary Eclipse Shotel inside.

From the church, take the door out to the left of the altar, then through the doorway into the store and torture room in front of you.

On the ground floor you’re swarmed by three albunarics, while on the second floor alarm enemies summon more ghostly warriors.

You can either methodically work your way through or simply sprint right past, then dash through the fog gate on your right on the other side.

Behind the fog gate waits a difficult boss, Commander Niall, who summons two knights to help him.

Summon your own help - the Mimic Tear is nearly always best - then spam whatever overpowered ranged attacks or Ashes of War you have to bludgeon through Niall’s helpers as quickly as possible.

When they’re defeated, turn your attention to the main boss.

While his attacks are powerful and his combos are long, if you dodge roll towards him and into the last swing of his string, you can snag a couple of hits before retreating.

There’s not much more strategy to beating him than keeping your distance and stealing chip damage when you can, so persevere.

Once he’s defeated, take the path behind him to the top of the castle and claim your prize: the other half of the Haligtree Medallion.

Where do you use the Haligtree Medallion in Elden Ring?

While the steps involved in obtaining the Haligtree Medallion can be tough, you already have everything you need to get to where you need to use it.

Travel to the Lift of Rold and stand at the base of the statues. Instead of pressing to brandish the regular medallion, use the prompt at the bottom of the screen to switch action and select “hoist secret medallion”.

You will know you’ve done it right when the statues glow green in the cutscene instead of red.

Now, at the top of the lift you will emerge in the Consecrated Snowfield, ready for yet more exploration.

For more on the secrets of The Lands Between, here’s our Elden Ring guide.