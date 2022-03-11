Elden Ring Best Rune Farm: What are the best rune farming locations to level up fast?

If Elden Ring is just too hard, then one of the easiest ways to progress is to overlevel to the point where you can bully the various monsters and baddies that stand in your way.

To do this, you need to find the best rune farm spots across The Lands Between.

There are a few great rune farming locations you can find in Elden Ring, but two really stand out. The first is best for early game players, while the second is a bit more involved and works better at levels 50+.

What is the best early game rune farming location in Elden Ring?

The best early game rune farm in Elden Ring is in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow, which is a higher level area you can access via a portal from near the start of the game.

First, head over to the Third Church of Marika Site of Grace in the northeast of Limgrave.

In the bushes just to the north of the church is a portal to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow - specifically the Bestial Sanctum.

When you arrive, turn around and get on your horse, riding straight past the intimidating enemy in your way.

At the bottom of the hill is a Site of Grace, Farum Greatbridge, you can rest at.

From here, crouch and sneak back up the hill, sneak attacking the little ninja guys wandering the area.

Caution is advised since they can and will kill low level players they catch, but once you get the knack of getting right behind them while they’re unaware and sneak attacking, they’re very easy to take down.

Each one nets you a chunky 1000 souls, which quickly racks up in the early game.

What is the best late game rune farming location in Elden Ring?

The best higher level rune farm in Elden Ring is in a mysterious place called Mohgwyn's Palace. This later game rune farm involves completing some of a simple, but very high level quest.

Return to The First Step and there should be a sign where the guy you met right at the beginning of Elden Ring was.

This tells you to go to the Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes. It’s just south of Raya Lucaria.

Once there, you can speak to him again and say “they didn’t seem right”. He then tasks you with invading three other players using the festering bloody finger items he gives you.

After you’ve been squished three times by internet gremlins, speak to him again and he’ll ask you to collect the blood of a maiden.

To do this, go to the Church of Inhibition on top of the mountain in the north of Liurnia of the Lakes.

This area builds up the madness status, which does a load of damage, but you just have to top up your health with your flask and be as quick as possible.

Just before you reach the church, you’re invaded by an NPC invader. You can either defeat them fair and square, or just run past them to the church.

Interact with the dead maiden there and you have what you need.

Return to the Rose Church a final time and you’re given the Pureblood Knight’s Medal.

Use it from your inventory and you’re transported to a very high level area.

Walk forward and around to the left and there’s a Site of Grace to rest at and grab a respawn point.

Next, turn around and head back to where you were teleported in. There’s another path this way filled with dangerous enemies, but if you follow the path around to the right, you find another Site of Grace.

From this Palace Approach Ledge Road Site of Grace, look at the passive enemies overlooking the cliff edge. Killing them grants you a hefty 2000 each.

So while there are a couple of tougher knight-style enemies mixed in, you can just kill a couple, run back to the Site of Grace and repeat.

If you fancy your chances against the knights, you only really need to dodge roll when they go spikey.

This run can net you 100000s of runes very, very quickly and you can shoot up through the levels faster than you can wonder how long it will take FromSoftware to nerf this.

If you’re having trouble with particular bosses, this is a great way to smooth out the difficulty spike - we’re looking at you Radahn…

For more on the best ways to conquer The Lands Between, here’s our Elden Ring guide.