What is the best armor in Elden Ring for mages and melee?

Armor in Elden Ring is overwhelming. There are so many different armor sets and pieces, all with their own dizzying stats and numbers, that it’s tough to work out what’s worth even taking off your starting armor to equip.

But when protecting your meagre life bar is so important, turtling up inside the best defensive shell you can find can mean the difference between sweet success and yet another failure.

However, with the different ways you can build out your Tarnished, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to the best armor set either.

It’s worth noting that - like in most FromSoftware games - the armor you find in Elden Ring is often only an incremental boost from your starting gear. Nothing you find throughout most of the game is going to blow you away with how incredible its stats are.

With that said, there are other reasons to choose one set or another though.

To avoid late-game spoilers, we will update this page with more armor sets periodically.

What is Equipment Load and how does it affect the best armor in Elden Ring?

Like in previous FromSoftware games, an armor’s weight is more important than you first think in Elden Ring.

The heavier your overall equipment set - which mostly depends on your 5 pieces of armor - the higher your Equipment Load.

You can have Light, Med, or Heavy Equipment Load, and how burdened you are determines which kind of dodge roll you have.

Given the amount of times you have to hurl yourself out of the way of harm in Elden Ring, you can see why this is so important.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Med Equipment Load gives you the standard roll, whereas Light grants you the speedy somersault you might have seen Dark Souls speedrunners exploit. But if you’re rocking a Heavy Equipment Load, then you have a very slow, cumbersome roll.

This means you have to weigh up - literally - the benefits of the tankiest melee reduction versus the movement penalties.

So when you’ve considering which is the best armor set in Elden Ring for you, think about your playstyle, how much you dodge and how much you block, before settling on an outfit.

What are the best armor sets in Elden Ring? Royal Remains

The striking Royal Remains armor set is one of the most distinctive melee armor sets in Elden Ring, and is quickly becoming one of the most popular.

Despite its physical resistances being slightly lower than some starting sets, the difference in weight, poise bonuses, and its passive ability make it worth grabbing.

When you’re down to very low health, the Royal Remains set will regenerate your health slightly, which could just save a run.

You can get the Royal Remains set before you beat Margit if you skip Stormveil Castle using the hidden path north of Stormveil Shack.

Your goal is to go from the start of the Liurna of the Lakes area, all the way up to the northwest in pretty much a straight path after a quick trip north.

From the first Site of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes, head north through the ruins in front of you then go west down the hill and sneak around the side of the Kaiden camp.

On the other side is another Site of Grace with a merchant next to it.

From the Site of Grace, walk north past the merchant and hug the cliff face on your left. Keep going north through the shallow water, past the Spiritspring Jump - without using it - and towards the high cliffs in front of you.

Underneath the cliffs, ride across the poison ground, avoiding the crabs, then take a left once you see the high wooden poles there.

Here you reach the Village of the Albinaurics. Rest at the Site of Grace in the middle of the village, then turn around. At the top of the hill behind you is an difficult enemy, but you can sneak up and backstab him for some damage, then summon your spirit helpers to finish him off.

At the top of the hill the enemy was guarding, there’s a pot on the right. Attack it once, then speak to the man that appears.

Next, fast travel to the Roundtable Hold, and your game will be invaded by a tough spirit, Ensha of the Royal Remains.

Defeat them by any means necessary - spamming jump attacks after hopping off the table works - just remember to roll towards them when they start magic attacks to avoid them and keep up the pressure.

If you die, just travel back to Roundtable Hold and try again until you get lucky. But on death, they drop the Clinging Bone.

Finally, you will spawn back into the Roundtable Hold once they’re defeated. Head left from where you start, grab the spirit wisp from the floor, and the Royal Remains set is yours!

What are the best mage armor sets in Elden Ring? Sage armor

While there are a couple of interesting melee choices, most mage protection can seem a bit mediocre.

However, since the aim of mages is to defeat enemies from distance and nimbly dodge their attacks rather than block them, you don’t need masses of physical resistances.

This is where the Sage armor set comes in. While it likely has weaker resistances than your starting set, its lighter load means you can have greater flexibility with other parts of your equipment while still being able to dodge freely.

You can get the Sage armor before you beat Margit, like all the other armor sets, but you have to use the hidden path north of Stormhill Shack to skip the castle like with the Royal Remains set.

Next, at the first Site of Grace in the Liurnia of the Lakes, go northeast to the Liurnia Highway South Site.

From there, drop down to the southwest into the shallow lake part of the map using the large stones protruding from the cliffs.

A little way in front of you, with spirit jellyfish floating outside, you can find Stillwater Cave..

At a low level with a magic character you will most likely have to die and respawn to get out of the cave, but you’ll keep the armor after you’ve picked it up.

From the Site of Grace just inside the entrance, drop down and take a right into the cave. Don’t drop down to the left, instead run around the far side of the ledge.

Then, run and jump across the ledge in front of you.

Sprint past the enemies and through the passage in front of you. Then at the bottom, grab the item on the body in the poison pool. This is the Sage set.

Now either high tail it out of there, or let death ferry you back to a Site of Grace with the mage armor safely in your pocket.

For more on the riches you can find in The Lands Between, check out our Elden Ring guide.