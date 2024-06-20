What to do with the Iris of Occultation in Elden Ring

When so much of Elden Ring is about grasping for the light, what happens when you embrace the darkness?

The Iris of Occultation is a mysterious magic item, used by priests of the Erdtree to scare their followers with just a taste of life without the light of Markia.

While you can use the Iris of Occultation to power a Great Rune, it also has much more interesting story-specific uses, but they're very easy to miss!

Where to get the Iris of Occultation

The Iris of Occultation is found in the Church District of the Black Keep, which you reach by riding east from the Highroad Cross, through Moorth Ruins, then through Bonny Village and along the road past Count Ymir's Cathedral.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

First you need to unflood the area by platforming across the roofs from the entrance Site of Grace and dropping into the main church. Then from the Prayer Room, follow the corridor down to the Fire Knight then take the first left outside and across the bridge. Defeat the bats you find and turn the crack to drain the water.

Next, drop down to the lower level using the conveniently placed board below, then rest at the uncovered Site of Grace.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Now on your left you should see a large church. Go inside and watch out for the exploding zombies that rush to surround you.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

At the far end, take a right at the altar. At the end of the corridor there’s a library with a door you can push open to reveal an elevator which leads down to the Tree-Worship passage. Inside the passage you find the Iris of Occultation.

Where to use the Iris of Occultation

The Iris of Occultation is used to complete two key side quests in Shadow of the Erdtree.

In the same area as you find it, you can use the Iris of Occultation in the Prayer Room of the Church District of the Black Keep to finish Fire Knight Queelign’s quest. If you give him the Iris of Occultation, against his wishes but he’s not in charge - you are, then he’ll drop his unique greatsword.

Then later, as you complete Ymir’s quest, you’re given the same opportunity with Swordhand of Night, Jolan. If you give her the Iris of Occultation, she’ll drop her unique weapon, the Sword of Night.

The Iris of Occultation isn’t consumed by either of these actions, so you can happily use it on both characters. Alternatively you can give them the Iris of Grace instead, which will result in you collecting their Spirit Ashes instead of a weapon.