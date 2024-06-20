What to do with the Iris of Grace in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, the Iris of Grace can help people see the light.

This enigmatic item has the aire of something important, but is easily missable and even easier to misunderstand.

Here’s where to get your hands on the Iris of Grace and what to do with it once you do!

Where to find the Iris of Grace in Elden Ring

To collect the Iris of Grace, go to the Specimen Storehouse and start at the Storehouse, Back Section Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, walk down the hall and drop over the balcony in front of you to reach the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Next, take a left into the well-lit side room and on the other side you should find an elevator which leads down into the basement.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

At the bottom, take the door on your right, then continue down the corridor dodging the living jar insides that try to jump out at you from the left.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

In the next room go down the stairs on the left, then through the door on the left in front of you at the bottom.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Turn left, then at the end of the room, being worshipped by some more living jar insides, you find the Iris of Grace.

Where to use the Iris of Grace in Elden Ring

The Iris of Grace has two key uses in Shadow of the Erdtree and both are linked to some of the coolest side quests in the DLC.

First, inside the Prayer Room in the Church District of the Black Keep, you can give the Iris of Grace to Fire Knight Queenlign to receive his Spirit Ash.

Then secondly, you can give the Iris of Grace to Swordhand of Night, Jolan as part of Ymir's Quest to receive her Spirit Ash as well.

Using the Iris of Grace in this way doesn’t consume the item, so you can do both in the same playthrough.

Alternatively, you can also give each of these characters the Iris of Occultation if you would prefer to get their unique weapon instead.