Where to use the Prayer Room Key in Elden Ring

If there’s one thing Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC loves, it’s giving you seemingly random keys and leaving you to figure out what they open.

Often the doors the keys open are in the same area as you find them, as is the case with the Storeroom key in Belurat, but in true FromSoftware style, that’s not always how it shakes out.

To acquire the Prayer Room key, you first need to beat Fire Knight Queelign as an invader on the north side of Belurat, Tower Settlement. He will then invade you again at the Church of the Crusade, just to the northwest of the Highroad Cross of Miquella, once you reach Scadu Altus.

Defeat the Knight again and this time he’ll drop the Prayer Room key. Once you’ve acquired the Prayer Room key though, you can eventually use it in a completely different sub-area to open a room that’s incredibly easy to miss, tucked away in a corner you might not even notice.

However, there’s something really interesting waiting for you inside the Prayer Room, so here’s where to make the most of your key!

Where to use the Prayer Room key in Shadow of the Erdtree

To use the Prayer Room key, make your way to the Church District of the Black Keep. You reach this area by riding east from the High Road Cross in Scadu Altus, then descending into Moorth Ruins, passing Bonny Village and riding North past the Cathedral there.

Jump across to the first roof in front of you, then use the crumbling walls to reach the others! | Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

From the entrance of the Church District, platform over the roofs in front of you to reach the collapsed roof of the main church.

The jump to the church roof is the hardest, but just try to not panic and overcorrect when you land! | Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

You can then drop through the roof of the church and onto some stone spokes. Now, on your left-hand side, there’s a dead end with a door on a balcony. This door is where you use the Prayer Room key!

This hidden door is easily lost in the gloom! | Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Waiting for you inside is an interesting interaction which ties into the Fire Knight Queelign quest, which ultimately culminates in a difficult and unclear choice, with each option necessitating a unique item that you may not have discovered. If you’re stuck, we have pages on both the Iris of Grace and Iris of Occultation.