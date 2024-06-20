Where to find and use the Storeroom Key in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC features swathes of new mysteries to uncover, many of them hidden behind locked doors that can only be opened with scattered keys lost throughout the world.

One of these in the early game is the Storeroom Key in Belurat, Tower Settlement. It’s extremely easy to miss the door it unlocks, hidden as it is in a dark corner with little else to lure you over there.

It’s definitely worth checking out though, so here’s what to do!

Where to find the Storeroom key in Elden Ring

From the Small Private Altar Site of Grace in Belurat, Tower Settlement, take a right up the stairs then run straight past the wandering Horned Knight and over the rubble behind him.

Here there’s a concealed side path, which is actually the way you need to go to get to the end of the dungeon. Watch out for the ambush waiting for you on the right as you squeeze through the narrow passage, then hold up once you can see the water flowing through the grate in front of you.

There’s a big shadow sitting on the floor that you need to coax over with a ranged attack, because lurking around the corner to your left is another big guy waiting to gank you.

Once you’ve dealt with them both, there’s a door on the other side of the water, with yet more guys hiding behind corners, which leads to a ladder. It’s in this room at the top of the ladder you find the storeroom key!

Where to use the Storeroom key in Elden Ring

Start at the Small Private Altar Site of Grace in Belurat, Tower Settlement and instead of taking a right up the stairs, go left out onto the balcony.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Here you find the two surly gentlemen who were so helpfully throwing spells at you as you tried to fend off shadows from all directions earlier. Express your gratitude with the sharp end of your pointiest stick, then continue across to the other side of the bridge.

Here, on your left, you find a secret and well hidden door. This is where you use the Storeroom key.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Inside, you meet an interesting character, the Hornsent Grandam, who sheds some light on the relationship between the so-called Shadow Realm, Queen Marika, and why the Hornsent aren’t the biggest fans of the Tarnished.

There’s a whole Hornsent Grandam quest you can complete using items from the end of Belurat, Tower Settlement, but with the mystery of the Storeroom key solved, that’s for you to discover!

That's not the only key for you to find though, as the Well Depths key is also nearby.