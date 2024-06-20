What to do with the Well Depths Key in Elden Ring

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is stuffed full of secrets and side paths leading to optional areas. So, if you’re not careful, it’s really easy to miss some incredible loot.

The diversions start as soon as you start to explore the Shadow Realm, and one early secret inside Belurat, Tower Settlement is the Well Depths Key and its associated well and locked door in the sewer below Belurat.

Where to get the Well Depths Key in Shadow of the Erdtree

From the Small Private Altar Site of Grace, walk forward and take the stairs on the right. At the top, sprint left past the wandering Horned Knight, then take a right at the top of the small staircase.

Follow the narrow path, then take a left at the end, pausing to tease out the shadow lying in ambush in front of you.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Continue forward, then get the attention of the large shadow in front of you with a ranged attack so as to not be surprised by the second shadow lurking around the corner to the left.

With them defeated, go left around the corner and look out for yet another ambush in front of the door on the right. Climb the ladder inside the building, then go through the door in front of you.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Go immediately left, then back on yourself, jumping on the roof of the building you just left.

Follow this around and you can jump to a walkway above the waterfall below. Inside this building, you find the Well Depths Key!

Where to use the Well Depths Key in Shadow of the Erdtree

To make use of your shiny new Well Depths Key, start at the Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace then go up, towards the fountain, watching out for the aggressive shadow who will attack from the right.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

At the top of the stairs on the right, look right again and you’ll see another fountain with a gaggle of distracted phantoms kneeling at the base. Approach the fountain, then look to your left.

Here you should see a tantalising ladder leading down a well into the depths below the town. Slide down and there will be a couple of friendly gentlemen waiting to greet you (they are not actually friendly), but once they’re dealt with, head to the right from the bottom of the ladder.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

There’s a gate here which, you guessed it, is unlocked with the Well Depths key. Congratulations, you just unlocked the path to an upsettingly difficult area, have fun!

If you want a tip, I’d recommend going left when the area opens out and defeating the boss there - they drop a talisman which slows poison build-up that you’re really going to need…