Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree is, of course, full of creatures and random folk that want to kill you for just existing. Fair enough. But Shadow of the Erdtree is host to a few NPCs that, fortunately, don’t actually want you dead and would instead like to help you out.

The Hornsent Grandam of Belurat Tower Settlement is one such character, and you should definitely pay her a visit. While she doesn’t have much to share initially, she becomes an unlikely friend in a place full of otherwise unpleasant beings. Here’s how to talk to the Hornsent Grandam in Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to talk to the Hornsent Grandam in Shadow of the Erdtree

First things first, the Hornsent Grandam can be found in the Storeroom of Belarut Tower Settlement in Shadow of the Erdtree. You’ll need to go ahead and retrieve the Storeroom Key to be able to access the room.

The closest Grace to the Hornsent Grandam is the Small Private Altar. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once you do, head to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace, go through the door next you, and take a left. The Storeroom is on the other side of the bridge with the two spectral sorcerers that sling arcs at you.

At first, the Hornsent Grandam will not speak to you, but if you equip the Divine Beast Head (a reward dropped by the Divine Beast Dancing Lion), and interact with her, she’ll perk up. She’ll recognise you as a ‘sculpted keeper’, and upon speaking to her a second time, she’ll ask that you ‘take vengeance upon Messmer and his lot,’ before giving you the Watchful Spirit Incantation.

Equip the Divine Beast Head - gained from beating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion - to speak to the Hornsent Grandam. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

She’ll ramble on some more after this but doesn’t have anything new to say. Later, you can return to Hornsent Grandam after in-game events to speak to her some more and receive a Scorpion Stew or Gourmet Scorpion Stew from her, which she gives out more than once.

