Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree has a few NPCs you will, honestly, be very happy to meet. For a start, they don’t actually want to kill you, and in some instances, they actually want to help you. Take the humble Moore, for example, a collector of ‘things’, for ‘things’ make everyone happy.

Moore is rather quiet, for the most part, but he does act as a merchant and later, poses you with a pivotal decision. To help you do right (or wrong!) by Moore, here’s our Moore quest guide, and whether you should tell him to ‘be sad forever’ or ‘put it behind you’ in Shadow of The Erdtree.

There are spoilers ahead for Moore's quest and mid-game events that affect it.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Moore quest guide

Moore is one of Miquella’s Followers in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, first found at the Main Gate Cross in front of Belurat Tower Settlement. It’s hard to find a reason to dislike this guy whatsoever. He doesn’t speak much, but we know he likes collecting things that make people happy, and we know that eventually, he likes us. Good enough for me.

That said, after certain events transpire in Shadow of the Erdtree, Moore will approach you with a few things. The first is after you also meet Thiollier at Pillar Path Cross. Moore will give you some Black Syrupto give to the poison merchant, and if you do, you’ll receive Thiollier’s Concoction. A potion, that once consumed, kills you. Cool, but not all that useful…

Up next, after you’ve done some exploring of Scadu Altus and experienced the shattering of Miquella’s Rune, Moore will pose you with a question.

Since Miquella’s charm has now been broken, Moore is understandably lost and dejected. He asks what he should do, and your answers will cause the following:

Tell Moore to ‘put it behind you’ - Moore does just that and will later appear as an adversary at Enir-Ilim.

- Moore does just that and will later appear as an adversary at Enir-Ilim. Tell Moore to ‘be sad forever’ - Moore disappears not long after this, and does not later appear at Enir-Ilim.

I personally told Moore to be sad forever. Mean, I know, but I figured FromSoftware might reward me for being a bit of a d**khead, and considering it meant I had to fight one less person later down the line, I guess I was right.

That said, we haven’t found Moore - or any trace of him - since having told him to succumb to sadness. We’ll update this page if and when we know more about Moore, but right now, I can only imagine he’s taken himself off somewhere to do his own thing, much like Thiollier. We’ll see.

