Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree initially provides the Tarnished with some friends. Or at the very least, unlikely allies. It’s a nice change of pace from everything wanting to kill you, but this is the Lands of Shadow, and there’s little to no chance that this will last. Either way, these allies can be more useful than simply providing insight into the lore.

Thiollier, for example, is a short walk away from his other allies, but offers a range of poison-related wares for you to buy, as well as a place to sell off any items you don’t need. Aside from that, Thiollier is also tied to a deeply interesting questline that takes you to a perilous place, and you don’t want to miss out on it. Here’s our Thiollier quest guide for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

There are spoilers ahead for Thiollier’s quest and other related story beats in this guide.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Thiollier quest guide

Thiollier is a timid poison-specialist merchant that you’ll first find at Pillar Path Cross in Shadow of the Erdtree, which we’ve marked on the below map.

Here's where you'll first find Thiollier. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Here, you’ll be able to chat with him and gain access to his wares, which include the Poisoner’s Perfume Bottle that I recommend picking up, just for fun.

After meeting him, make your way to the Main Gate Cross and speak with Moore. Moore will give you some Black Syrup to give to Thiollier, which allows Thiollier to make a consumable known as Thiollier’s Concoction. This item, when consumed, kills you. It’s not the most useful thing in the world, but we’re sure it serves some purpose, somewhere.

If curiosity gets the better of you and you use Thiollier’s Concoction right away, you can purchase another from him after resting for 30,000 Runes.

With that done, nothing much goes on with Thiollier until the shattering of Miquella’s Rune occurs - this happens after going east of Bonny Village, which is east of Moorth Ruins.

If you speak with Thiollier after this, he is lost and dejected, and not long after, he told us he would be moving south. At the time of writing, we’re not sure whether Thiollier will tell you he is moving south once you rest at a Grace and speak to him again, or if he moves after you have spoken with the rest of Miquella’s Followers first.

Either way, Thiollier packs his bags and heads to the southern shore, where Cerulean Coast is. If you’re yet to pay a visit here, take a look at how to get the south Map Fragment to help your navigation.

Here's where Thiollier moves off to. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

At the Cerulean Coast, you want to head to the southmost point of the area, where you’ll find the entrance to The Fissure by platforming down into a cavern. The entrance will have previously been sealed by Miquella, and appears to open once the shattering occurs (or when Thiollier moves), so you should find it open when you arrive.

Once inside The Fissure, you have your work cut out for you as Lookout Stones with laser-beam spells and Gravebirds try to stop you from going any further. Here, I recommend taking out the Gravebirds first, then a hell of a lot of dodging, a shield, and any weapon capable of quickly taking the Stones down. You also want to be careful to not fall right into an exploding Lookout Stone, and to not get too close to them in general; these guys are anything but passive.

As you go past the Lookout Stones, you’ll then run into skeletons and a Spectral Misbegotten. Kill the Misbegotten (or make them fall to their death) to get the Multilayered Ring of Light Incantation while you’re here.

Continue ahead to eventually reach The Fissure Depths Site of Grace, which is surrounded by sleeping animals. Then, when you’re ready, throw yourself off the head statue that is attached to the ruins you’re standing on.

You’ll find yourself in a boss arena with the Putrescent Knight and a summon sign for Thiollier on the floor. You don’t have to summon him, but his poison abilities are actually much better than he initially made out. Once you defeat the Putrescent Knight, grab the Grace, and go into the room just up ahead.

Surprise, St. Trina is here, and so is Thiollier. Speak with Thiollier and exhaust his dialogue, and then speak with St. Trina. She won’t say anything, but she does give you the option to imbibe her nectar. Do it.

Yeah, you die. I’m not sorry. Now, go and imbibe St. Trina’s nectar another three times. I’m not trolling, I promise. After this point, St. Trina will actually speak to you as you pass away. Imbibe the nectar two more times to receive more dialogue. Once she tells you to kill Miquella, she doesn’t have much more to say than that.

After letting St. Trina kills you over and over again, you can try to tell Thiollier what she has said. I say try, because Thiollier is having none of it. After two attempts at getting him to listen, he’ll invade you, dropping St. Trina’s Smile Talisman upon defeat which boosts attack whenever the Sleep status effect is nearby. Following this, Thiollier will remain on the ground with nothing to say.

Now, in my instance, I did manage to lock myself out of receiving the Talisman here. So, to prevent yourself from doing that, I recommend you try to complete Thiollier’s quest before you burn the sealing tree in Ancient Ruins of Rauh. I’m not sure if it was this event, or the fight that succeeded it, that caused Thiollier to disappear for me, so just to be safe, I’d try to wrap up what you can before burning anything!

In addition, if you complete Thiollier’s questline in its entirety - and do so before burning the sealing tree - you can actually receive Thiollier as a summon for a later fight. For more on that, see our page on Miquella’s Followers.

For more on Shadow of the Erdtree, Count Ymir's quest, and Fire Knight Queelign's quest.