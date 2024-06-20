ER Shadow of Erdtree Miquella’s Followers quest guide

There are spoilers ahead for the quests of Miquella’s Followers, as well as the events at Enir-Ilim, which is during the late-game of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Miquella’s Followers are a ragtag bunch from all over the Lands of Shadow in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree. And while they all have different goals, they share one thing in common: a love for Miquella. Once in-game events transpire, however, this all changes, and your actions as a Tarnished can impact who shows up later down the line, and what their goals are.

Will they help you, or try to kill you?

While we have individual guides on Shadow of the Erdtree’s NPCs and their individual quests, here we’re going to talk about all the crucial points you come across that can determine which of Miquella’s Followers you have as an ally or adversary at Enir-Ilim in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

Shadow of Erdtree Miquella’s Followers quest guide

At the very beginning of Shadow of the Erdtree, your interactions with Miquella’s Followers - Ansbach, Moore, Leda, Freyja, Hornsent, Dryleaf Dane, and Thiollier - don’t mean much.

It’s following the shattering of Miquella’s Rune, which happens in the eastern area of Scadu Altus (likely after you’ve explored Castle Ensis), that sees characters change their tone.

When it comes to the later fight at Enir-Ilim, it seems that Needle Knight Leda and Dryleaf Dane will always be adversaries no matter what quest decisions you make. Freyja, Ansbach, Moore, Thiollier, and Hornsent have a few different fates though.

Anyways, let’s start with Freyja. After chatting with her before Belurat Tower Settlement, you'll later explore Shadow Keep’s Specimen Storehouse, where you’ll find Ansbach on the First Floor and Freyja on the Seventh Floor. If you speak to Ansbach and then to Freyja, then to Ansbach again about Freyja’s problem, Ansbach will give you a letter - Freyja’s Letter.

If you give the letter to Freyja, she will appear as an adversary at Enir-Ilim, and you will get her gear and Freyja’s Greatsword.

she will appear as an adversary at Enir-Ilim, and you will get her gear and Freyja’s Greatsword. If you do not give the letter to Freyja, she will not appear at Enir-Ilim.

she will not appear at Enir-Ilim. We are not yet sure if Freyja can appear as an ally at Enir-Ilim.

Next, the Hornsent. There’s not really much to do with this guy other than feed him Scorpion Stew, but once Leda has her sights set on him, you can actually choose to invade him with Leda (or vice versa) in Shadow Keep’s main plaza.

Help Leda invade the Hornsent, and he will not appear at Enir-Ilim. You'll get his gear and his Falx.

and he will not appear at Enir-Ilim. You'll get his gear and his Falx. Help the Hornsent invade Leda, and you will get Leda’s Rune and her Ash of War: Swift Slash from this fight. He will also be available to summon during a later boss fight in Shadow Keep, and will invade you at Ancient Ruins of Rauh.

Hornsent appeared as an adversary for me at Enir-Ilim without having helped him or Leda with invasions, and dropped his gear and Falx on death there too.

The Hornsent is a peculiar guy. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

As for Ansbach, you should also seek out an item known as the Sacred Rite Scroll in the Specimen Storehouse, which you can give to him. After Leda’s events with the Hornsent, she’ll now have her eyes set on Ansbach, and you should be able to find summon signs for both Leda and Ansbach on the First Floor of the Specimen Storehouse.

Help Leda invade Ansbach, and Ansbach does not appear as an ally at Enir-Ilim (or adversary). You’ll get the option to summon a Sanguine Noble Nataan instead. You'll also get Ansbach's gear and his Longbow.

and Ansbach does not appear as an ally at Enir-Ilim (or adversary). You’ll get the option to summon a Sanguine Noble Nataan instead. You'll also get Ansbach's gear and his Longbow. Help Ansbach invade Leda, and Ansbach can still appear as an ally at Enir-Ilim if you give him the Sacred Rite Scroll. You’ll also receive Ansbach’s Longbow and Leda’s Rune here, if you didn’t invade her already.

Next, there’s the thing-collector that is Moore. Following the shattering of Miquella’s Rune, he gives you a choice in dialogue.

Tell him to ‘put it behind you’ and Moore appears as an adversary at Enir-Ilim. He will drop his gear upon death.

and Moore appears as an adversary at Enir-Ilim. He will drop his gear upon death. Tell him to ‘be sad forever’ and Moore vanishes, not appearing as an ally or adversary at Enir-Ilim.

Last, but not least, is Thiollier. He has his own expansive quest to go on, which involves heading down to the Fissure at Cerulean Coast. Once you complete Thiollier’s quest and exhaust his dialogue, he will be available as an ally to summon at Enir-Ilim.

It’s also important to note that Thiollier and Ansbach can both be available to summon as allies simultaneously. And following the grand fight at Enir-Ilim, those you had available to summon at Enir-Ilim will also be available to summon during the final boss fight.

So by that logic, keep Ansbach alive, give him the Sacred Rite Scroll, and complete Thiollier's quest before burning the sealing tree, you should be able to have all both of them fight alongside you against Moore, Freyja, Leda, and Dane. That's provided you complete Moore and Freyja's minimal quest steps too - giving Freyja her letter, and telling Moore to 'put it behind you' - will see you fight against them both. Doing the opposite should see you fight just Leda and Dane.

