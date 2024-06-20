ER Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragment Locations

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion comes with some new difficulty modifiers - Scadutree Fragments - that it definitely encourages you to use. This is a great help to those who’s builds aren’t quite where you want them to be, and saves you from spending your time Rune farming for levels when really, you probably want to be following Miquella’s trail.

Scadutree Fragments are your bread and butter then, and pretty much take the place of the likes of Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears in this DLC, found in key locations that are hard to miss. Though, there are some that lay off the beaten path which you may want to seek out. Here’s all known Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to use Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Before we dish out all the Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree, let’s establish how to use them. Much like any upgrades to your Crimson or Cerulean Flasks, any Scadutree Fragment upgrades have to be applied to your character at a Site of Grace.

Initially, these will cost one or two Fragments, but they gradually bump up in cost. Once you have applied the upgrade, you’ll find that your damage negation and outgoing attack damage is improved, making things across the Shadow Lands a little more manageable. This also cannot be undone, and the same applies to Revered Spirit Ashes.

It might be tempting to try to make your way through the Shadow Lands without any upgrades, but it is highly encouraged to use these where you can; things can get tough out there, and these Fragments save you a hell of a lot of Rune farming. By all means, you don’t have to use all of the upgrades available to you, and can pause or halt your Scadutree Fragment upgrades whenever you feel like it.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragment Locations

At the time of writing, we’re led to believe that there are a total of 20 Scadutree Fragment upgrades to acquire in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree. We haven’t yet found them all, but below, we have listed every single Scadutree Fragment we have ran into so far, alongside a screenshot of where you can expect to find it on the map.

We’ve, of course, tried our best to do these in a linear order that makes sense, but as you collect your first few fragments and venture into Belurat Tower Settlement and beyond, please be cautious of spoilers. Specifically, map and Site of Grace spoilers more than anything, as I’ll do my best to not mention any story of boss-related spoilers here.

One can be found by the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

One can be found by the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace, north of the Scorched Ruins.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Two more can be found by the Church of Consolidation, which is east of the first Site of Grace, Gravesite Plain.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

There is a spectral enemy holding a pot (he’ll also sparkle!) just east of the Scorched Ruins. Attack him quickly to receive a Scadutree Fragment, and look out for these shiny pot-wielding fellas. They don’t always drop Scadutree Fragments, but often drop something useful.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Beside the Castle Front Site of Grace, which - surprise, surprise - is in front of Castle Ensis, there’s a headless statue of Marika where one Fragment can be found. Look southwest of the Grace, towards the bridge, to see it on your left.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Another is found on an altar in the entrance to Belarut Tower Settlement, just past the Miquella’s Cross at the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace, where you’ll be ambushed by multiple Spider Scorpions.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

In Belurat, you’ll find a room full of Spider Scorpions if you go left of the rooftops (where all the Gravebirds lurk). Rather than go into the room of Spider Scorpions - which you’ll easily recognise as a bunch of small Spider Scorpions come rushing at you from its entrance - climb the rubble to your right. Go through the door here and take care of the pests, and there’ll be a Miquella’s Cross with a Fragment just up ahead.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

One can be found by the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site of Grace, where there is another one of Miquella’s Crosses.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

One can be found by the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

For what it’s worth, we’re now approaching Fragments in areas that are beyond Gravesite Plain, so stop reading here if you don’t want to know about more of the map!

One can be found by the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grace. Here's how to get the Map Fragment for the Cerulean Coast.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

One is found inside a small cave of demi-humans near Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace. Go northeast through the ravine and then go along the left path (the right is a dead-end, but you can get a sword here). Then, keep to the right cliff-face, and you’ll soon come to a small cave containing the Fragment and some enemies.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

One can be found by the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, accessible just after beating the Castle Ensis boss.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Two more Fragments can be acquired from the Church of Crusade, northeast of the Highroad Cross.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Two more fragments are dropped by the boss that guards Shadow Keep’s main gate. You can’t miss him unless you really try.

One is found at Moorth Ruins, east of Castle Ensis, alongside another one of Miquella’s Crosses and Dryleaf Dane.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you make your way to the small pool north of Moorth Ruins, you’ll find another Fragment.

In the Specimen Storehouse of Shadow Keep (which is accessible via the Keep or via the Church District to the east of it), there is a Miquella’s Cross and another Fragment on the Fourth Floor.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you spend some time venturing around Shadow Keep, you should run into the Back Gate Site of Grace. Another Fragment is found by the Grace.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, if you dare venture beyond the Back Gate, you’ll run into an unpleasant boss. Beat them, though, and make your way to the area behind their arena; you’ll find five Scadutree Fragments.

While exploring the Specimen Storehouse, you’ll eventually be able to climb the structures in the middle to reach the Seventh Floor of the area. A Fragment is guarded by a Fire Knight on this floor.

If you look for a ladder in Shadow Keep’s main plaza, you’ll be able to access the Castle Watering Hole, which leads to Ruins of Unte.

If you head to the waterfall to the south (where the Recluse's River Upstream Site of Grace is) and follow the path, you will eventually reach the Recluse's River Downstream Site of Grace.

Go back on yourself towards the Gravebirds and a coffin to the north, where you’ll find another Fragment. The Eastern Nameless Mausoleum can be accessed by platforming down from this area, too.

Another Fragment can be found by making your way to the northwestern bridge at Shadow Keep, which leads to the Dark Chamber Entrance Site of Grace. After defeating the Fire Knight on the bridge and opening a door, you’ll see the Fragment. Make sure to take a left after grabbing it, though.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The next two Scadutree Fragments are found in the Abandoned Church Ruins in Abyssal Woods; this is near both the Map Fragment for the area and the Church Ruins Site of Grace. You’ll get to this area after reaching Recluse’s River and traversing downwards, eventually ending up in the maze that is Darklight Catacombs. This spits you out in Abyssal Woods eventually.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

One can be found at the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, East Cross. This is easily accessed using the West Rampart at Shadow Keep, and traveling from the the Viaduct Minor Tower Site of Grace.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Another Fragment is found near the Ancient Ruins of Rauh West Site of Grace, on the way to the area’s boss arena.

There’s another shiny pot-shadow man to be found in the underground ruins in Rauh. Upon death, he’ll also drop a Fragment, but be careful of the Curseblade who also lurks in the same area.

If you make your way to Rauh via the small cave north of Moorth Ruins, you’ll eventually find yourself in Temple Town Ruins. Another Fragment can be found on a mummified corpse on an altar west of the ruins.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Last, but not least (for now!), is the Fissure Cross in the Stone Coffin Fissure area. This is accessed by heading to the southmost point of the Cerulean Coast and platforming into the cavern there.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

We’ll update this page with more locations as and when we’re aware of them, but this should be plenty of Scadutree Fragments to help you get started.

For more on Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree, take a look at our recommended boss order, where to get the Beast Claws, and how to skip Castle Ensis.