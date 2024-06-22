ER Shadow of the Erdtree Redmane Freyja quest walkthrough

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC sees the Tarnished searching for the missing Empyrean, Miquella the Kind, throughout the dark Lands of Shadow - but they’re not doing it alone.

One ally you meet almost immediately is Redmane Freyja, an exemplary warrior and champion of General Starscourge Radahn. Following the cataclysmic battle between Radahn and Malenia which left Caelid desolated and blighted by the Scarlet Rot, Freyja wandered the Lands Between and came to follow the beguiling Empyrean, Miquella the Kind, and followed them into the Shadow Realm as their acolyte.

Freyja retains her strong connection with Radhan and his Redmane army, but is wholly committed to helping Miquella find what they seek in the Lands of Shadow.

Across Freyja’s quest, the Tarnished will help Freyja deal with the unanswered questions she has regarding Miquella, their relationship to Radhan, and how she fits into these demi-god’s plans.

Redmane Freyja quest walkthrough

Speak to Freyja at the Three-paths Cross Site of Grace and she tells you about the Hornsent and Miquella and his followers. Fight alongside Freyja against the Divine Beast: Dancing Lion in Belurat, Tower Settlement. Return to Freyja and she will commend you on a fine battle and have new dialogue about her life and backstory. Fight alongside Freyja against the Golden Hippopotamus in the Main Plaza After you visit the Black Keep, speak to Freyja again and while her devotion remains unwavering, she strikes out on her own to find the answers to her own questions. Meet back up with Freyja on the seventh floor of the Specimen Storehouse and you find her struggling to locate what she needs. Advance the Sir Ansbach quest by giving him the Secret Rite Scroll from the Storehouse, then rest and return to him until you can relay Freyja’s struggle. Rest at a Site of Grace and return to him until he gives you a letter for Freyja. Take the letter to Freyja on the seventh floor and this will resolve the questions she’s been mulling over. She will give you her Golden Lion Shield and her quest is complete. She will now appear in the end-game where you can get her weapon and outfit!

Redmane Freyja location 1

In the beginning of Shadow of the Erdtree, Freyja is relatively easy to track down and stays in the same place next to the Three-paths Cross Site of Grace, to the east of Belurat, just to the north of the first Furnace Golem/Wicker Man you see in the Gravesite Plain.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

You can return to speak to her periodically after you summon her in boss battles and when the main story advances once you reach the Black Keep.

Redmane Freyja location 2

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

After she strikes out on her own, you can find Redmane Freyja on the seventh floor of the Specimen Storehouse, which can be found down an elevator inside the Church District of the Black Keep. To find the Church District, ride east from the Highroad Cross, go down through Moorth Ruins, then east through Bonny Village before riding North. At Rabbath's Rise, turn west and ride past the Cathedral to reach the Church District. Then jump over the rooftops to get inside the central church and ride the elevator on the northern side down into the Storehouse.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

To reach Freyja at the top of the Storehouse, drop down from the Storehouse, Back Section Site of Grace to the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Walk forward past the Divine Beast statue, then up the stairs on your right. At the top of those stairs, go right, then up another set of stairs, again on your right.

From this higher platform, go left and up the long staircase in front of you, then run forward. To your right there should be a raised platform you can hop up to using a table or other object.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Bear left and hop up onto the suspended giant, running along its back and jumping to reach the Storehouse, Fourth Floor Site of Grace.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Go out of the door that leads outside, then turn left. Run past the Fire Knight and go down the stone stairs on your left. Inside the room here you find the Secret Rite Scroll you need to advance both Freyja and Ansbach’s quests.

Exit this room and go back up the stairs, then keep running forwards and go back inside when you see a door on your left.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Next, turn right and follow the corridor until you find a staircase leading up. Go up two flights of stairs and you will see a Site of Grace in front of you. This is the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace that Freyja is next to!

You can then go back to Ansbach on the first floor and use these convenient Sites of Grace to flit between them until Ansbach gives you the letter that completes Freyja's quest.