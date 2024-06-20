Elden Ring Rabbath's Rise guide

If there’s one thing sorcerers in Elden Ring don’t like, it’s people touching their stuff. Well, that’s what I’ve gleaned at least, since all of their towers are locked up tight with magical puzzles, secret mechanisms and hidden passageways.

In Shadow of the Erdtree, in the east of the Shadow Realm, you find Rabbath’s Rise. Like the Rise towers throughout the Lands Between it’s hiding a secret at its summit, but you’ll have to solve an interesting platforming puzzle to reach it - here’s what you need to do!

How to climb Rabbath’s Rise in Shadow of the Erdtree

As you approach the majestic Rabbath’s Rise from the south, ride along the path and rest at the Church District Highroad. Then ride around Rabbath’s Rise’s western side and go up the staircase into the foyer.

Push through the dilapidated library and up another set of stairs and you’ll find yourself in another study.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Pay special attention to the two arches on the wall on the far side of the room, between the two large crystals. Roll or hit the wall with your weapon and it will reveal itself as an illusion.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

On the freshly revealed balcony, you find a pile of stones forming a Spiritspring seal. Hit that with your weapon to break the seal.

Next, go to the northern side of Rabbath’s Rise and you should see a now-empowered Spiritspring, which you can use with your horse to reach the top of the tower.

Go from northeast to southwest and aim for the spiral staircase leading up to the summit.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

At the top, inside a treasure chest, you find a unique and powerful weapon: Rabbath’s Cannon. This can turn ballista bolts into cannonfire, just in case you ever felt like getting your own back on the Bigmouth Gargoyles inside catacombs.

Outside of its meme potential, Rabbath’s Cannon can be used as a ranged option for Strength and Heavy Load builds, giving you a way to close distance without relying on your slow speed.

Its weight means it pairs well with the Verdigris Discus you find through the Imbued Sword Key teleporter in Scadu Altus, which increases defence as your equipment load gets heavier.