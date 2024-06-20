Should you use the Scadu Altus Teleporter in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expands and reintroduces many concepts from the base game, but one I never expected to make a reappearance was Imbued Sword Keys and mysterious teleporters.

In the Lands Between, these Imbued Sword Keys were used to power teleporters in the Four Belfries in the west of Liurnia of the Lakes, but in Shadow of the Erdtree you can use an Imbued Sword Key to power a teleporter at a tower next to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace in Scadu Altus.

Wasting limited resources is always a worry in Elden Ring, especially when the results are uncertain.

Luckily for you, if you already used all of your keys in the Lands Between - or fell victim to the widespread and notorious bug which makes them disappear from your inventory - you can find another on your way through Castle Enis, on the way to Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.

Make your way through Castle Enis, past the checkpoint and to the bridge with you face off against the Cuckoo Knight before the elevator up to Rellana’s boss room. On this bridge, at the opposite end of the battlement to the Knight, there’s a tower room with an Imbued Sword Key inside!

But just because you have it doesn’t mean you should use it without knowing what you’re getting into, so here’s where it leads!

Where does the Imbued Sword Key teleporter in Scadu Altus lead?

If you use an Imbued Sword Key on the teleporter in Scadu Altus, you’re taken to a closed-off part of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, one of the latest game areas in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

Once you arrive, you will face off against a dual-wielding horned knight, who - as you’ve already found out from Belurat, Tower Settlement - are pretty tricky customers to deal with.

However, since this isn’t a full boss battle, it’s not actually all that difficult and you can brute force your way through the fight with enough healing and overpowered Ashes of War. Using the large arena to your advantage, stay a safe distance away from their attacks, then strike back at the end of their combo.

Image credit: FromSoftware/VG247

With them defeated, you’re free to explore the area. At the altar behind them though, you find your prize: the Verdigris Discus talisman. This is a strong addition to a heavy strength build, since it raises defence as your equipment load gets heavier.

Other than that though, there’s not much else to find in this small part of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, since it’s closed off from the rest of the area. This teleporter is very similar to the one in the base game which takes you to Crumbling Farum Azula much earlier than you would otherwise arrive there, but keeps you siloed from the devastatingly high-level enemies who would pound you flat before you could say soulslike.